Stock market today: stocks remain up as Congress draws closer to tentative deal





A rally that began on Wednesday afternoon continued throughout Thursday’s session as Congress appeared poised to scrap the debt ceiling. Yesterday’s purchase was sparked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to Republicans to allow a short-term lift of the federal borrowing limit. Democrats mulled over the deal overnight and this morning Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that “we have come to an agreement to extend the debt ceiling until early December, and we hope to be able to do so today “. Investors should note, however, that at the time of publication, Senate Republicans had yet to secure the 10 votes needed to overcome an obstruction. The unexpected drop in initial jobless claims, to 326,000 for the week ended Oct. 2, was also encouraging, down from 364,000 and below estimates of 348,000. Next step: the September jobs report. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. “The big event tomorrow is the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report. Expectations rose a bit after ADP’s employment survey and this morning’s initial requests exceeded all expectations,” he said. said Michael Reinking, senior New York market strategist. Stock Exchange. “US economic data for September broadly suggests that the economy is starting to recover from the lull in August. Analysts predict that about 500,000 jobs were added to the economy last month. unemployment is expected to drop to 5.1% from 5.2%. “

Consumer discretionary (+ 1.6%) was hot, outperforming other sectors of the market on solid gains from companies like Ford (F, + 5.5%), General Motors (MG, + 4.7%) and Nike (DE, + 2.1%). The major indices closed Thursday with similar gains: Dow Jones Industrial Average improved from 1.0% to 34,754, the S&P 500 ended up 0.8% to 4,399, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.1% to 14,654. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 jumped 1.6% to 2,250.

jumped 1.6% to 2,250. Levi Strauss (LEVI) jumped 8.5% after the clothing maker reported profits on Wednesday night. In its fiscal third quarter, LEVI reported adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share on $ 1.50 billion in revenue, beating consensus analysts’ estimates for 37 cents per share on $ 1.48 billion of sales. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy reiterated his buy rating on LEVI stock following the results. “Given the single-digit growth opportunities, the potential for structural margin until mid-teens, and the balance sheet optionality, we consider the valuation to be compelling at current levels,” he wrote in a note.

Gold Futures slipped 0.1% to $ 1,759.20 an ounce.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) slipped 7.2% to 19.49.

slipped 7.2% to 19.49. Bitcoin prices retreated from their recent gains, falling 2.0% to $ 53,981.18. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) What’s on Tap Next? For now, investors can focus on the economy again. Next week a number of vital reports will drop. Generally speaking, analysts are expecting signs of a recovery which are still very windy, and which could influence the way some investors choose to allocate. “This economic recovery is different from the previous one because we are seeing more growth and more inflation,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management. “Expect value and cyclical investing that didn’t work the last rally to work better this time around.” On the latter front, it could mean outperformance for sectors such as the aforementioned consumer discretionary, as well as materials and financials. What about the value? Well, that’s getting harder and harder to find in a stock market that stays close to nosebleed valuations, even after a few recent setbacks. There are relative bargains, however, even in some of Wall Street’s top corners. Namely, the Dividend Aristocrats actually look like a bargain compared to the S&P 500 at large at the moment. These 13 Dividend Aristocrats are particularly distinguished by their cheap prices compared to their own historical levels.

