Gas prices jumped 15 cents in Kentucky last week

(LEX 18) It’s going to cost you more to fill up at the pump.

According to AAA’s latest analysis, the average price of gasoline in Kentucky is $ 3.068 per gallon, more than 15 cents more than the same time last week and $ 1.05 more than around the same time last year. In Lexington alone, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $ 3.13 per gallon.

Across the country, Americans pay the most for gas in seven years. AAA says gasoline prices have not exceeded $ 3.20 per gallon since October 2014.

AAA says the likely causes of the increase are a slight increase in demand and the high price of crude oil, which remains above $ 73 a barrel.

“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain problems caused by the persistent COVID-19 pandemic could play a role in keeping crude oil prices high,” said Andrew Gross, spokesperson for AAA. “But, there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies may speed up production increases faster than expected.”

Today’s national average is $ 3,244 per gallon, up six cents from the previous week.

To see how much a gallon of gas costs where you live, Click here.