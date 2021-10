Factors driving Canadian inflation still appear temporary, central bank chief says

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Factors influencing searing inflation in Canada are proving to be more persistent than expected, but there is good reason to believe they will remain temporary, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday . FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2017. REUTERS / Chris Wattie Macklem, responding to questions after a speech to a foreign policy think tank, said Canada’s central bank continues to expect inflation to stay above its 1 to 1 control range. 3% in 2021, mainly due to base year effects and supply chain disruptions. There is a little more persistence than previously thought. But when you look at it, I think there is good reason to believe they are temporary, he said, when it comes to the factors driving inflation. Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.1% in August, an 18-year high. This sparked a public outcry against the price hike and raised fears that these hikes could become persistent. Our job as a central bank is to make sure that a one-time rise in prices does not turn into continuous inflation … What we were really looking for was to see any sign of spread, Macklem told reporters. He said that while short-term measures of expected inflation had increased, medium and long-term measures of expected inflation had not. Macklem also said the central bank was carefully monitoring wage growth. He sees no evidence that wages are becoming an independent source of inflation, he added. I want to assure Canadians that they can be confident that we will get inflation under control, he said. It takes longer than expected to overcome frictions in the labor market, because businesses need time to find the right workers and workers need to find the right jobs. We have never reopened an economy before. And I think what we were seeing is that reopening an economy is a lot more complicated than closing one, he said. Economists said the remarks were in line with expectations that the Bank of Canada would keep rates on hold until the second half of 2022. Regarding the central banks’ monetary policy framework, Macklem said Canada needs something that is robust to a wide range of circumstances. The bank is revising its inflation targeting framework, in place since 1991. The current agreement with Ottawa expires at the end of this year. The US Federal Reserve switched to a flexible form of average inflation targeting last year. Additional reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Frances Kerry, Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci

