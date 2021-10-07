London miners tear up more on optimism over global economic growth





Mining stocks, a sector used to gauge optimism about global economic growth, surged in London on Thursday, as metal prices rose, while natural gas prices continued to fall. The FTSE 100 UKX,

+ 1.17%

increased by 1.% to 7,065.09. The pound sterling GBPUSD,



reached $ 1.3598, up from the previous close of $ 1.3586. As the clouds in the United States begin to clear a bit, the winners in London reflect this more optimistic view of global growth, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said in a note to clients. . He was referring to the rally in US stocks in hopes of progress in the US debt ceiling talks. The biggest winner was copper miner Antofagasta ANTO,

+ 5.30% ,

which increased by more than 5%. HGZ21 December Copper Futures,

+ 0.19%

rose 1.4% to $ 4,204 a pound. Anglo-American AAL,

+ 5.17%

also grew by 5%, with Rio Tinto RIO,

+1.58% RIO,

+ 3.47%

and BHP Groupe BHP,

+ 3.56% BHP,

+1.30%

up to 3% each. The best sector on the London Stock Exchange was utilities and the worst was oil and gas sectors like CL00 crude,

+ 0.65% BRN00,

+ 0.65%

and natural gas NG00,

+ 1.76%

prices retreated after a volatile trading day on Wednesday. Natural gas futures in November fell 5% to 265 pence the therm, a day after briefly hitting 301 pence, then tumbling under Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to send more supplies to Europe. The outcome of weeks of soaring energy and electricity prices worries many analysts. However, even if energy prices come down from here, they have risen so much in recent weeks that they will still have a big impact on inflation numbers in the months to come, said Russ Mold, chief executive officer. AJ Bell investments, in a note to clients. So, as the FTSE100 rose solidly on Thursday morning, further volatility cannot be ruled out. Royal Dutch Shell RDSA,

+1.20% RDS.A,

+ 1.25%

stocks rose just under 1%. The energy giant said Thursday that Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico in August affected its operations, but it expects cash surges from high energy prices around the world in the third quarter. Falling stocks included NatWest Group NWG bank,

-1.36% ,

down 1% after the bank pleaded guilty to breaches of money laundering regulations and warned it would record a provision in its third quarter results linked to a possible fine. In the mid-cap FTSE 250 MCX,

+ 0.77% ,

TUI AG TUI,

+ 6.12%

was one of the best performers, with an increase of 7%. The London-listed travel company said on Wednesday that revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased significantly from the previous quarter, and said it would look to reduce debt with a share sale of 1, 1 billion euros ($ 1.28 billion).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/londons-miners-tear-higher-on-optimism-over-global-economic-growth-11633615408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos