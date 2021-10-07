London miners tear up more on optimism over global economic growth

Mining stocks, a sector used to gauge optimism about global economic growth, surged in London on Thursday, as metal prices rose, while natural gas prices continued to fall.
The FTSE 100 UKX,
increased by 1.% to 7,065.09. The pound sterling GBPUSD,
reached $ 1.3598, up from the previous close of $ 1.3586.
As the clouds in the United States begin to clear a bit, the winners in London reflect this more optimistic view of global growth, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said in a note to clients. . He was referring to the rally in US stocks in hopes of progress in the US debt ceiling talks.
The biggest winner was copper miner Antofagasta ANTO,
which increased by more than 5%. HGZ21 December Copper Futures,
rose 1.4% to $ 4,204 a pound. Anglo-American AAL,
also grew by 5%, with Rio Tinto RIO,
RIO,
and BHP Groupe BHP,
BHP,
up to 3% each.
The best sector on the London Stock Exchange was utilities and the worst was oil and gas sectors like CL00 crude,
BRN00,
and natural gas NG00,
prices retreated after a volatile trading day on Wednesday.
Natural gas futures in November fell 5% to 265 pence the therm, a day after briefly hitting 301 pence, then tumbling under Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to send more supplies to Europe. The outcome of weeks of soaring energy and electricity prices worries many analysts.
However, even if energy prices come down from here, they have risen so much in recent weeks that they will still have a big impact on inflation numbers in the months to come, said Russ Mold, chief executive officer. AJ Bell investments, in a note to clients. So, as the FTSE100 rose solidly on Thursday morning, further volatility cannot be ruled out.
Royal Dutch Shell RDSA,
RDS.A,
stocks rose just under 1%. The energy giant said Thursday that Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico in August affected its operations, but it expects cash surges from high energy prices around the world in the third quarter.
Falling stocks included NatWest Group NWG bank,
down 1% after the bank pleaded guilty to breaches of money laundering regulations and warned it would record a provision in its third quarter results linked to a possible fine.
In the mid-cap FTSE 250 MCX,
TUI AG TUI,
was one of the best performers, with an increase of 7%. The London-listed travel company said on Wednesday that revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased significantly from the previous quarter, and said it would look to reduce debt with a share sale of 1, 1 billion euros ($ 1.28 billion).