A group of fitness companies have jumped into the IPO market this year. It does not work.

Has the US IPO market reached its peak?

This may have been the case, based on the Thursday market, which saw the latest fitness company to go public, Life Time Group Holdings, collapse at the start of trading, while another expected this. week, iFit Health & Fitness, postponed its deal, citing unfavorable market conditions.

Lifetime group LTH, a Minnesota-based fitness chain backed by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, saw its sale price at $ 18 per share, which was in the lower end of the proposed range. The company raised $ 702.0 million by selling 39.0 million shares. The first trade for the shares was $ 16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern Time for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $ 3.28 billion. The stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol LTH.

IFit, which offers major fitness equipment in the United States under brands such as iFIT, NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion, was looking to raise up to $ 647 million for a valuation of $ 6.7 billion. The company will continue to assess the timing of the proposed offering, it said in a statement.

For investors, the move might not come as a surprise given the real influx of fitness companies to hit the public markets this year, all looking to cash in on the wellness buzz.

In July, the market absorbed the IPOs of F45 Training FXLV,

and Xponential Fitness XPOF,

F45, a fitness studio franchisor backed by actor, producer and fitness fan Mark Walhberg, has raised $ 325 million for a valuation of $ 1.5 billion. Xponential, a fitness brand franchisor and owner of brands such as CycleBar and Pure Barre, has raised $ 120 million.

These came after the three-way merger in February between Beachbody, MYX Fitness, a Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON,

rival, and a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Forest Road Acquisition Corp., in a deal valued at $ 2.9 billion.

Other pending deals include Echelon Fitness, another stationary bike maker and Peloton rival, reportedly seeking private funding or an IPO, and Hydrow, a rowing machine maker reportedly in the works. explore an IPO or PSPC deal.

Lululemon Athletica LULU Yoga Equipment Manufacturer,

entered the action in June 2020 with the acquisition of Mirror, a home fitness company with an interactive workout platform, for $ 500 million.

Most of these businesses are loss-making and suffered a setback in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, when in-person gym attendance was mostly banned. The U.S. fitness club industry lost $ 20.4 billion in 2020, according to data provided by IHRSA, the Global Health & Fitness Association. This means that many of these businesses now need cash injections to stay afloat.

So how should investors assess the merits of all of these deals?

Kat Liu, research associate at IPOX Schuster, LLC, which operates IPOX indices, suggested grouping companies into four categories of equipment, rigs, gyms, and hybrids, and examining how their model shopping is likely to get away with it over time, or how sticky their product offering can be.

Peloton and iFit are kind of 80/20 gear compared to subscriptions, with the equipment being kind of a lifetime one-time purchase, Liu told MarketWatch. What they want is to create subscriptions by investing in content so that it is their future revenue base.

Traditional gyms were the hardest hit during the pandemic, but remain popular with consumers. Planète Fitness PLNT,

for example, is doing very well, Liu said. This company has been public since 2015 and has gained almost 350% during this period.

Hybrids are companies that combine a gym and platform, companies like Xponential and F45, which offer classes in studios with centralized workout schedules, as well as on-demand classes. These companies could suffer less because they already have physical space and content, which means a source of income, Liu said.

The most exposed companies in the space are pure platforms, as they sell subscriptions that require constantly updated content and new trainers to prevent their customers from being bored of repeating the same routine for months on end. .

There is no pantyhose there. People look for the cheapest deal and try it, and then if the content doesn’t update, they move on to the next one and try the next one, she said. You really need to think about how to keep your subscribers.

A closer look at the financial data of the three most recent transactions reveals that, from an underlying financial health perspective, they are closely related but not in a good way.

RapidRatings, a company that analyzes the finances of public and private businesses, assigned F45, Life Time Group, and Xponential Fitness, or FHR, financial health ratings ranging from 31 to 37 out of 100, placing all three in the category at high risk. The financial health score is a measure of the probability of default in the short term.

For the F45, the FHR stood at 31 at the end of the year, against 30 in December 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

This rating keeps the company in the top half of our high-risk group, with an estimated probability of default of 2.56% over the next 12 months, RapidRatings said in a report. This FHR and the default risk level are the result of Poor Core

Health and current low debt and earnings performance.

The Basic Health Score, or CHS, measures a company’s effectiveness over a two to three year perspective. F45 had a CHS of 28 at the end of the year, up from 30 at the end of 2019.

Life Time Groups FHR fell to 32 at the end of the second quarter, from 41 in December 2019, while its CHS fell to 20 from 41.

Xponential Fitness FHR rose to 37 at the end of the year from 31 at the end of 2019. Its CHS fell from 26 to 43, placing it in the medium risk category.

All three companies are currently suffering from negative cash flow and are unable to cover capital expenditures or debt balances with internally generated cash flow, according to RapidRatings.

Another factor behind the recent wave of deals is the success of Peloton.

Peloton was made public in late 2019 as part of a deal that proved timely when the pandemic struck in early 2020 and forced many workers to stay at home. This has led to an increase in demand for its connected treadmills and exercise bikes. Pelotons sales doubled in fiscal 2020 to more than $ 4 billion, from $ 1.83 billion the year before.

Since then, the stock has been hit by a costly recall of its treadmills, following child injuries and death, as well as some of the supply chain issues that currently hamper many companies. The stock lost more than 40% in 2021, but has still gained more than 277% since its IPO.