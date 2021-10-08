Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company completes $ 230 million initial public offering





FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company (the “Company”), a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of completing a combination with one or more companies or entities, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued following the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at a price of $ 10.00 per unit. The Units were listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “BHACU”. Each unit issued under the offering consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one redeemable half warrant of the Company. Each entire warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “BHAC” and “BHACW”, respectively. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and BTIG, LLC are acting as associate bookkeepers for the offering. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus can be obtained, when available, from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, phone: (212) 518-9544 or e-mail: [email protected] or BTIG, LLC , 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail: [email protected] Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company, led by the co-CEOs Gregory Freedman and Daniel Lebensohn, is incorporated as Delaware company with the aim of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with a target company which derives a significant portion of its income from activities related to real estate, construction and infrastructure. For more information on the Crixus BH3 acquisition company: www.bh3ac.com. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 4, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offer filed. with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. For more information please contact:

BHAC Investor Relations

investor [email protected]

(954) 416-3140 Show original content: SOURCE Crixus BH3 Acquisition of the company

