TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics

TORONTO, October 7, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2021.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2021, compared to 10 the previous month and 21 in September 2020. The new listings were seven exchange-traded funds, three technology companies, two oil and gas companies, a consumer company and a special purpose acquisition company. Total funding raised in September 2021 increased by 13% from the previous month, but down 50% from September 2020. The total number of financings in September 2021 was 35, compared to 33 the previous month and 50 in September 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/fr/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2021, compared to 13 the previous month and 7 in September 2020. The new listings were four seed capital companies, four mining companies, an oil and gas company and a technology company. Total funding raised in September 2021 decreased by 30% compared to the previous month and by 13% compared to September 2020. There were 87 financings in September 2021, against 110 the previous month and 153 in September 2020.
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for September 2021 can be viewed on www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
September 2021
August 2021
September 2020
Listed issuers
1,728
1,718
1,637
New listed issuers
14
ten
21
IPO
8
ten
19
TSX Venture Graduates
4
0
2
Listed issues
2 385
2 381
2 294
IPO funding raised
$ 290,268,010
$ 182,268,500
$ 1,170,083,101
Secondary funding raised
$ 1,447,073,667
$ 1,750,038,793
$ 3,232,443,401
Additional funding raised
$ 528,556,350
$ 67,840,000
$ 166,967,150
Total funding raised
$ 2,265,898,027
2,000 $ 147,293
$ 4,569,493,652
Total number of financings
35
33
50
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 3,983,994,406,522
$ 4,076,809,480,150
$ 3,083,923 93,758
Statistics since the beginning of the year
2021
2020
% cash
New listed issuers
170
136
+25.0
IPO
125
114
+9.6
TSX Venture Graduates
27
15
+80.0
IPO funding raised
$ 7,753,086,381
$ 5,173,866,768
+49.9
Secondary funding raised
$ 21,937,332,150
$ 17,277,574,567
+27.0
Additional funding raised
$ 4,884,146,597
$ 1,838,146,118
+165.7
Total funding raised
$ 34,574,565,128
$ 24,289,587,453
+42.3
Total number of financings
488
405
+20.5
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 3,983,994,406,522
$ 3,083,923 93,758
+29.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
September 2021
August 2021
September 2020
Listed issuers
1,897
1,897
1,912
New listed issuers
ten
13
7
IPO
4
12
3
TSX graduates
4
0
2
Listed issues
2004
2,006
1,995
IPO funding raised
$ 1,406,750
$ 6,147,000
$ 2,900,000
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 220,924,826
$ 637,078,672
$ 261,009,018
Additional funding raised
$ 477,122,047
$ 359,256,462
$ 537,333,242
Total funding raised
$ 699,453,623
$ 1,002,482,134
$ 801,242,260
Total number of financings
87
110
153
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 94,601,598,280
$ 98,309,913,935
$ 61,219,615,917
Statistics since the beginning of the year
2021
2020
% Switch
New listed issuers
104
43
+141.9
IPO
68
27
+151.9
TSX graduates
27
15
+80.0
IPO funding raised
$ 182,566,568
$ 98,646,480
+85.1
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 3,072,040,960
$ 1,266,447,961
+142.6
Additional funding raised
$ 5,532,325,798
$ 3,298,829,655
+67.7
Total funding raised
$ 8,786,933,326
$ 4,663,924,096
+88.4
Total number of financings
1,278
1,277
+0.1
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 94,601,598,280
$ 61,219,615,917
+54.5
** Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and raised IPO financings)
(1) Secondary financing includes prospectus offers on a cash basis and secondary
TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have registered for the course September 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF
HRED
BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF
HREU
CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
CEMI
CIBC Global Bond Index ETF outside Canada (Hedged to CAD)
CGBI
CubicFarm Systems Corp.
LION CUB
ETF Evolving on cryptocurrencies
ETC
Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF
HAEB
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
GOGR.UN
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
CROP
Rubellite Energy Inc.
RBY
Financial Solutions Inc.
IFC
Spartan Delta Corp.
SDE
Vitalhub Corp.
VHI
Voyager Digital Ltd.
VOYG
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.
ALPES.U
Aneesh Capital Corp.
EESH.P
Atacama Copper Company
blanket
Endurance Capital Corp.
ECAP.P
ESG Capital 1 inc.
ESGO.P
Genius Metals Inc.
GENI
Graphano Energy Ltd.
GEL
Minehub Technologies Inc.
MHUB
Mink Ventures Corporation
MINK.P
Vizsla Copper Corp.
VCU
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group includeToronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, andTrayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
