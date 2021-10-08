Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,416.21, up 224.55 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down eight cents, or 0.09 percent, to $ 85.42 on 7.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 88 cents, or 3.25 percent, to $ 28.00 on 6.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 2.86 percent, to $ 13.69 on 6.4 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to six cents, or three percent, to $ 2.08 on 6.4 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 2.94 percent, to $ 6.30 on six million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 2.74%, to $ 3.75 on 4.9 million shares. Companies in the news: TC Energy Inc. (TSX: TRP). Up to 46 cents at $ 61.66. TC Energy has signed an agreement with electric vehicle maker Nikola to jointly develop large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada. Both companies have announced plans to produce 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day over the next five years. The hydrogen hubs will be located near major trucking lanes to help US-based Nikola power its heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles. Calgary-based TC Energy says its existing pipeline assets could be used to transport hydrogen. It says its pipelines could deliver CO2 to sequestration facilities to decarbonize the hydrogen production process. Nikola President Pablo Koziner said companies want to produce enough cost-effective hydrogen to support widespread customer adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles. The companies did not disclose an investment figure for the proposed project. Richelieu Hardware Ltée (TSX: RCH). Up $ 2.88 or seven percent to $ 44.24. Quincaillerie Richelieu Ltée says its third-quarter profit increased nearly 40 percent from last year, while sales also increased. The maker of specialty equipment and other products says profit attributable to shareholders was $ 38.7 million or 69 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31. The result compared to earnings of $ 28.7 million or 50 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier. Sales for the quarter totaled $ 373.3 million, up from $ 311.2 million a year ago. Richelieu says sales in the manufacturers’ market totaled $ 318.8 million compared to $ 244.6 million a year ago, while sales to hardware retailers and home improvement superstores were 54, $ 5 million, down $ 12.1 million from a year ago. The company says it has completed five acquisitions in North America since the start of the year and opened two distribution centers in the United States. Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY). Up to 20 cents or 1.5 percent to $ 13.80. Tilray Inc. said it was on track to save at least US $ 80 million from its merger with Aphria Inc. as it reported a loss of US $ 34.6 million in the first quarter and an increase of its revenues by 43% compared to last year. Managing Director Irwin Simon said Thursday that its earnings would have been better if the company had already applied some of Aphria’s processes. Simon has been seeking synergies between his cannabis business in Leamington, Ont., And Aphria since their merger closed in May and has taken over as the head of the joint venture. The company, which keeps its books in US dollars, said the net loss was eight cents per share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to a loss of $ 21.7 million or nine cents per share a year. earlier, when it had fewer shares outstanding. The company’s fiscal first quarter net sales were US $ 168.0 million, compared to US $ 117.5 million a year ago. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 7, 2021. The Canadian Press

