Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop shopping platform for traders around the world to simplify, evolve and create great customer experiences, announced today hui that it will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 8:00 a.m.ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Logo: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (CNW Group / Lightspeed Commerce Inc.) Lightspeed Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m.ET

Live call recording: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2076921

Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US / Canada Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International) with conference ID: 2076921. (The replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live call until ‘to 11:59 p.m. ET to November 11, 2021)

Webcast: https://investors.lightspeedhq.com Investors and participants can pre-register for the phone version of the call by visitinghttp://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2076921. After registration, instructions will be shared on how to join the call, including login information as well as a unique access code and holder ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial using the numbers from the confirmation email, and after entering their unique access code and ID, will be entered directly into the conference. About Lightspeed Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and deliver great customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multi-channel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. Founded in Montreal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit:www.lightspeedhq.com

