Museveni welcomes MTN’s IPO project





By STEPHEN HOSTAGE President Museveni hailed mobile telecommunications company MTN’s plan to list on the Ugandan stock exchange, saying it would allow Ugandans and Africans to be partners in the company’s activities. According to a press release following a meeting with MTN officials at State House on Wednesday, the president thanked the leadership of MTN led by the chairman of the board, Mr. Mcebisi Hubert Jonas, for their plan to ” extend services to rural areas and engage in business promotion. On Tuesday, the telecommunications company announced its intention to make an initial public offering (IPO) and then list on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE). Location is very important. This removes nationalism in affairs where everyone becomes a partner, Museveni said in the statement. On Tuesday, the Capital Markets Authority and the Uganda Securities Exchange approved MTN Groups’ 20% public offer for its stake in MTN Uganda. MTN Group owns 96 percent of MTN Uganda. According to the press release, Mr. Mcebisi informed Mr. Museveni that in addition to their commitment to stay in Uganda, they are expected to invest $ 300 million over the next three years and also contribute to the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. Advertising He told the President that MTN has made huge strides in its localization strategy to see Ugandans acquire MTN shares, own them, create shared value and broad ownership of all operating subsidiaries to qualify. MTN Uganda’s national telecommunications operator license, which requires registration by the end of June 2022. The localization process has started to ensure that MTN is owned by Ugandans. The new overall strategy is that as a company it is owned by Africans, he said, adding that key positions in the company are currently held by Ugandans, including the CEO of MTN in Sudan. from South. Other members who met with the president included Mr. Ralph Mupita, the CEO, Yolanda Cuba, Wim Van Helleputte and Charles Mbire. The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Mr. Godfrey Kabyanga, as well as the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission, Ms. Irene Kaggwa, attended the meeting. [email protected]

