SAIL and PNB continue to be on the list of prohibited actions by F&O on NSE today

National Aluminum Company Limited (Nalco), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) continue to be the five stocks / securities that have been put in the ban on futures contracts and options (F&O) for trading on Friday October 8, 2021 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

These securities are banned in the M&O segment because they have exceeded 95% of the market wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

It is hereby informed that all clients / members will only trade derivative contracts of said security to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, ”the exchange said. “Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate criminal and disciplinary action,” NSE added. .

Indiabulls Housing, one of India’s leading housing finance companies (HFCs), is part of the Indiabulls group and provides home loans in the affordable housing segment. Whereas Nalco is a CPSE of Navratna reporting to the Ministry of Mines. The company integrated and diversified its activities in the mining, metallurgical and energy sectors.

One of the largest steel companies in India, SAIL produces iron and steel in five integrated factories and three special steel plants. It also manufactures and sells a wide range of steel products. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank are among the largest public sector lenders owned by the Indian government’s Ministry of Finance.

Derivatives on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore currently put on blackout by the exchange, NSE said.

No new position is allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O blackout period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges, which corresponds to the maximum number of contracts that can be opened at any time (Open Interest). Therefore, the M&O contracts of this share enter a blackout period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

