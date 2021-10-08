Titan, Tata Motors, IRCTC among 264 stocks to hit 52 week highs on BSE today; 6 stocks hit their lowest level in 52 weeks





A total of 264 stocks hit their respective highest level in 52 weeks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. (Photo: REUTERS) BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 0.80% each on Friday morning, helped by global indices and the RBI’s monetary policy decision to keep rates unchanged for the eighth consecutive time. The benchmarks added to yesterday’s gains and are now near all-time highs. On the 30-stock Sensex, Titan Company Ltd was the only stock to hit a 52-week high. The stock jumped 2% on Friday to a high of 2,429 rupees per share. His previous 52 week record was 2,365 rupees each. Titan added to their massive 11% rally yesterday. A total of 264 stocks hit their respective highest level in 52 weeks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. Some of the big names include Tata Motors, Titan, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Page Industries and Voltas. On the BSE 200, a total of 17 stocks were trading at their 52 week high. These include IRCTC, which has gained 27% so far this week. The other stocks on the list were Indian Hotels, NHPC, Godrej Properties, Bata India, Supreme Industries and SRF. Also read: F&O Expiration Outlook: 17900-17950 Remains Strong Wall, Nifty Support At 17600; the bulls probably won’t lose their grip Although the benchmarks are trading with gains and approaching all-time highs, a total of six stocks on BSE were trading at the 52-week low. These include Alfa Transformers, Getalong Enterprises, Purple Entertainment, SBL Infratech, Shukra Jewelers and Trescon Ltd. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), just one stock hit its 52-week low on Friday. Coastal Corporation Limited lost almost 1%, hitting its low. Meanwhile, a total of 114 stocks traded on the NSE hit their 52-week highs. These included Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Nazara Technologies, Lemon Tree Hotels, Persistent Systems, Chemplast Sanmar, Paras Defense and Space Technologies Limited, Chalet Hotels, EIH Associated Hotels, Macrotech Developers, MCX and Inox Leisure, among others. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

