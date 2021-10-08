The postal service slows down the mail to save money. Critics say it’s a death spiralExBulletin



toggle legend Shawn Patrick Ouellette / Portland Press Herald via Getty

Maybe you’ve noticed the birthday card that arrived late or the check in the mail that didn’t pay your credit card on time. It is not your imagination. Mail has definitely gotten slower.

The U.S. Postal Service began slowing first-class mail deliveries nationwide on October 1.

The price of a stamp fell in August from 55 cents to 58 cents and others, temporary holiday price increase for parcels and other mail are now in effect.

All of this creates problems for the agency, says Porter McConnell, co-founder of Save the Post Office Coalition, an organization of progressive political and consumer groups.

“All the postal experts across the country and around the world really know that you don’t slow down service and increase prices at the same time and expect customers to stay,” McConnell told NPR. “People will use the postal service less, revenues will decrease, and then they will have to make more cuts. So essentially you send the post office into a death spiral.”

It’s already called “postal mail”

Service cuts are of particular concern for rural America.

Tom Giessel, a wheat farmer in Larned, Kansas, and a member of the Kansas Farmers Union, says everything from bees to chicks is mailed.

“We rely on the mail for a lot of things. I rely on it for billing my farmer co-op. They allow discounts if you pay within five days of receiving the bill. And, you know, they do. keep slowing the mail down, I don’t get it in time to get a discount, ”says Giessel.

The Postal Service says 61% of first-class mail will not be affected by the slowdown, caused in part by the agency’s decision to rely less on air mail transport and more on ground transport.

The Postal Service did not make anyone available for an interview for this story, but in a video on its website, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended the reduction, which is part of “Deliver for America“plan as needed:

“We’re in a big hole, aren’t we, we’re in a big hole, we have to realize we’re in a big hole and we have to find our way out… and basically we can’t do it all at all costs and must bring excellence in our operating practices. “

Postal service lost $ 9.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

Kevin Yoder is a former Republican lawmaker who heads a new group, Keep US Posted, which includes mail users like greeting card companies and small newspapers. He calls it a “key moment” for the postal service.

“It is one of the most trusted American institutions that Americans rely on every day in this country,” Yoder said. “And this is an essential service that we think many of us have taken for granted, and it is facing challenges now and it needs our help.”

One thing that would help, says Yoder, is for Congress to pass the Postal Service Reform Act, legislation that would eliminate the requirement for the Postal Service to prepay for health benefits for its retirees, which would allow the agency to ” save about $ 46 billion over 10 years. The measure enjoys bipartisan support but has not yet been approved by either chamber.

Some suggest postal banking, printing and copying

McConnell of the Save the Post Office Coalition said the postal service should also take advantage of its network of more than 31,000 post offices to increase revenue.

“There are more post offices than McDonald’s and Starbucks combined,” she says. “We should turn these post offices into a community center. You can restore postal banking services. You can offer office services such as printing, copying, faxing. You can use the free Wi-Fi in the parking lot. “

McConnell says the Postal Service “doesn’t need to apologize for being in our communities.”

In fact, the Postal Service has initiated a very limited postal banking experiment in the Washington-Baltimore and Bronx area. Advocates say the agency needs to do more to increase its activities without further reducing its services.