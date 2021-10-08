Compensation will determine whether Brexit self-harm goes both ways

The UK is well aware that the political ideology of Brexit can trump both economics and common sense. What is less familiar is seeing this phenomenon so clearly across the waters of the English Channel.

As Britain grapples with supply chain issues in everything from oil to poultry, Europe faces its own trade-off between sovereignty and common sense – in the world rather less consumer of derivatives clearing, where a Brexit negotiation that largely ignored the city and financial services has given way to an unfortunate stalemate.

A memorandum of understanding reached in March came to nothing as tensions over Northern Ireland stalled progress. What was on offer was really just a talking shop. But no one has settled in and we don’t talk much.

But in the coming weeks, Europe will have to make a decision on one of the few areas where it has granted temporary regulatory equivalence before Brexit, allowing the activity to continue as before: the ability to clear the swaps of interest rates and other over-the-counter. derivatives in London, which is a global hub, through companies such as LCH, owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

The European Commission said in the the now infamous “strategic autonomy” paper, which it considered that the clearing of contracts denominated in euros by central counterparties outside the euro area presented financial stability problems. There was, he said, a “clear expectation” (not apparently a pun) that European banks would have to reduce their exposure to UK clearing houses.

This ambition did not really survive contact with reality. A report promised before the summer did not materialize, after conversations with European industry highlighted the costs of an abrupt end to equivalency. “It’s all political,” a banking source said. “But we cannot be a victim of this approach.”

Derivatives clearinghouses, the plumbing that sits between the parties to a transaction and helps manage defaults, work better as their pool of transactions grows. This means better pricing and users can “clean up” their positions, reducing the collateral required.

About 90 percent of euro-denominated interest rate swaps (or IRS, the main target market) by volume are cleared in London. But three quarters of transactions denominated in euros are between participants outside the EU.

EU banks also use London to clear currencies other than the euro, such as dollar or yen swaps. Preventing European institutions from using London would create a small, unprofitable subset of the market, putting them at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the world.

The stereotype of a political fight that would deprive the city of lucrative activities doesn’t really apply. The volumes concerned only represent around 7% of what is traded on LCH’s SwapClear.

There is a good chance that part of this activity will not budge even if the equivalence stops abruptly next June: it would probably migrate to American banks which could send it back to London. There are also products cleared in London, such as oil, carbon and gas futures, which cannot be transferred to the Eurozone because these services are not offered.

This is one of the concerns of the EU. The granting of an equivalence for 18 months was intended to give European capacities and infrastructures a chance to develop. Deutsche Börse’s Eurex liquidated volumes are increasing very slowly in the IRS but its market share remains around 7-9%, according to Clarus Financial Technology.

If Europe closed the shutters, the move would take several months, hence the growing sense of urgency. The end of the year, six months before the expiration of the existing equivalency determination, is considered to be an important moment.

A decision of permanent equivalence is not politically acceptable; a cliff edge is economically so. Fudge would be a temporary extension with more language around the need for change. The European Securities and Markets Authority is do a technical assessment systemic risks of third country compensation, including the costs and benefits of relocation.

The fact that the UK is exercising its sovereign muscles does little to help build confidence that regulators and governments could work together constructively in future crises. And the European banking industry has found itself in a position familiar to UK businesses in recent years: advocating for clues as to what might be required of it, how and when?

Ultimately, offshoring is unlikely to happen on purpose, and hacking part of a fundamentally global market would come at a huge cost to European banks and the capital markets the EU is trying to strengthen.

The compensation will help determine whether Brexit’s propensity to engage in self-defeating behavior is a two-way street.

[email protected]

@helentbiz