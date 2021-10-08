Where does Facebook go from here? – TechCrunch

Let’s be really generous to Facebook and assume that 50% of what Frances Haugen just testified to in Congress has been somehow misinterpreted.

Either way, Facebook will make their case (like they always do), deny everything (like they always do), and pretend that no one really understands them (like they always do). Everyone will see what he says with extreme skepticism, and nothing will change.

Maybe Facebook doesn’t care. Perhaps the possibility of a repeal of their liability protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the threat of antitrust lawsuits, the implementation of a similar US privacy framework. to what exists in Europe and Washington’s inability to authorize Libra (Facebooks digital payment system) all does not matter.

Facebook is rich and powerful. They may think they can handle whatever comes their way. But the United States government and the media combined are much more powerful. And that’s why Facebook needs to change its strategy on just about everything in politics, regulation, and media.

As Facebook’s lawyers and lobbyists prepare for the next phase of an epic and costly showdown, they should instead chart an alternate path of humility, soul-searching and transparency as their best and only strategy to sustain growth. .

What does it look like? Well, it starts with an apology.

It’s amazing that someone as smart as Mark Zuckerberg could have such a hard time expressing genuine contrition when asked. Not all mistakes will force the CEO to drag himself through the coals. But now? He must change his posture and start accepting his responsibilities, then implement real change.

For example, take Haugens’ testimony about a internal study finding that Instagram has a negative impact on adolescent mental health.

It’s a Facebook problem To own. They should want to to own it. Because while the federal government is unlikely to step in and censor Instagram, parents likely will. As much as my wife and I try to let our teenage daughter make her own decisions, the more we know on Instagram the more convinced we are that its negative effects far outweigh any useful purpose it serves in her life. And were not alone. Soon we could be the majority.

Second, it’s time for Facebook to be much clearer about its underlying business model. Consumers are not stupid; we know we don’t get anything for nothing. So rather than pretending that they aren’t monetizing people’s data in every way possible, Facebook should just be honest about it.

If you want to keep using Facebook / Instagram / WhatsApp for free, go sell ads based on your data. And then offer the public an alternative: if you want your data to be protected, then you have to pay the platform a monthly fee to make up for lost revenue. People might not like it at first, but they will understand it and they will appreciate being treated like adults.

Third, Facebook must admit the truth about content moderation: we thought we knew better than everyone else about everything; we dug when we should have honestly reviewed and changed our practices and policies. Were really, really sorry for this. were ready to change.

Part of this may mean sharing oversight responsibilities with third parties like regulators and academics. This probably means eliminating some content that generates clicks and ad revenue. It may even mean removing some of the top executives responsible for the stubborn implementation of the reality denial strategy over the past 10 years. Of course, it will hurt. They still have to do it.

Finally, if Facebook engages in federal legislation on issues like privacy restrictions, new antitrust standards, or the repeal of Section 230, they should stop trying to outsmart and spend everyone.

Instead, Facebook should engage with their critics – in both parties and both houses of Congress – to work on a solution that embraces the ideals of existing privacy frameworks like Europes GDPR and Californias CCPA and recognizes that have full immunity to anything that is said on your platform needs to change. Be part of the change, not the roadblock.

It is not China. Our government will not one day ban Facebook or Instagram. But that doesn’t mean Facebook won’t be subject to new laws, regulations, norms, and social norms.

Facebook has alienated the media. They have lost the progressives. They lost the Conservatives. They infuriated the center. And even though the incomes keep growing, they have also lost the faith and trust of the public.

Leaders may fear that once the legislative wheel begins to turn, it will never stop. But were way beyond that point. If Facebook doesn’t start expressing its remorse, responsibility, and openness to change, it also risks losing everything it has built.