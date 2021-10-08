Business
Where does Facebook go from here? – TechCrunch
Let’s be really generous to Facebook and assume that 50% of what Frances Haugen just testified to in Congress has been somehow misinterpreted.
Either way, Facebook will make their case (like they always do), deny everything (like they always do), and pretend that no one really understands them (like they always do). Everyone will see what he says with extreme skepticism, and nothing will change.
Maybe Facebook doesn’t care. Perhaps the possibility of a repeal of their liability protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the threat of antitrust lawsuits, the implementation of a similar US privacy framework. to what exists in Europe and Washington’s inability to authorize Libra (Facebooks digital payment system) all does not matter.
Facebook is rich and powerful. They may think they can handle whatever comes their way. But the United States government and the media combined are much more powerful. And that’s why Facebook needs to change its strategy on just about everything in politics, regulation, and media.
As Facebook’s lawyers and lobbyists prepare for the next phase of an epic and costly showdown, they should instead chart an alternate path of humility, soul-searching and transparency as their best and only strategy to sustain growth. .
What does it look like? Well, it starts with an apology.
It’s amazing that someone as smart as Mark Zuckerberg could have such a hard time expressing genuine contrition when asked. Not all mistakes will force the CEO to drag himself through the coals. But now? He must change his posture and start accepting his responsibilities, then implement real change.
For example, take Haugens’ testimony about a internal study finding that Instagram has a negative impact on adolescent mental health.
It’s a Facebook problem To own. They should want to to own it. Because while the federal government is unlikely to step in and censor Instagram, parents likely will. As much as my wife and I try to let our teenage daughter make her own decisions, the more we know on Instagram the more convinced we are that its negative effects far outweigh any useful purpose it serves in her life. And were not alone. Soon we could be the majority.
Second, it’s time for Facebook to be much clearer about its underlying business model. Consumers are not stupid; we know we don’t get anything for nothing. So rather than pretending that they aren’t monetizing people’s data in every way possible, Facebook should just be honest about it.
If you want to keep using Facebook / Instagram / WhatsApp for free, go sell ads based on your data. And then offer the public an alternative: if you want your data to be protected, then you have to pay the platform a monthly fee to make up for lost revenue. People might not like it at first, but they will understand it and they will appreciate being treated like adults.
Third, Facebook must admit the truth about content moderation: we thought we knew better than everyone else about everything; we dug when we should have honestly reviewed and changed our practices and policies. Were really, really sorry for this. were ready to change.
Part of this may mean sharing oversight responsibilities with third parties like regulators and academics. This probably means eliminating some content that generates clicks and ad revenue. It may even mean removing some of the top executives responsible for the stubborn implementation of the reality denial strategy over the past 10 years. Of course, it will hurt. They still have to do it.
Finally, if Facebook engages in federal legislation on issues like privacy restrictions, new antitrust standards, or the repeal of Section 230, they should stop trying to outsmart and spend everyone.
Instead, Facebook should engage with their critics – in both parties and both houses of Congress – to work on a solution that embraces the ideals of existing privacy frameworks like Europes GDPR and Californias CCPA and recognizes that have full immunity to anything that is said on your platform needs to change. Be part of the change, not the roadblock.
It is not China. Our government will not one day ban Facebook or Instagram. But that doesn’t mean Facebook won’t be subject to new laws, regulations, norms, and social norms.
Facebook has alienated the media. They have lost the progressives. They lost the Conservatives. They infuriated the center. And even though the incomes keep growing, they have also lost the faith and trust of the public.
Leaders may fear that once the legislative wheel begins to turn, it will never stop. But were way beyond that point. If Facebook doesn’t start expressing its remorse, responsibility, and openness to change, it also risks losing everything it has built.
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/07/where-does-facebook-go-from-here/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]