Ebusco enters the Amsterdam stock exchange





Dutch manufacturer of electric buses and charging infrastructure Ebusco is planning its IPO on Euronext Amsterdam. Through the IPO, which is due to take place over the next few weeks, Ebusco is targeting gross proceeds of around 300 million euros. Ebusco says it will use the capital to fund investments in its strategy for international expansion and growth through 2023. Unlike many electric mobility companies, however, Ebusco is keen to handle the IPO on its own. and does not merge with an already listed company, a so-called SPAC. The electric bus manufacturer is responding to growing demand: sales increased 116% between 2018 and 2020 to reach around 100 million at last count. The EBITDA margin in 2020 was a proud 27%. The company was founded in 2021 and has so far delivered 346 zero-emission buses in seven European countries. As of September 30, 2021, Ebusco had 232 backlog orders, compared to 140 vehicles ordered in June. The conversion of public transport fleets to zero-emission buses continues to accelerate: in September, according to Ebusco, 2,405 electric buses had already been the subject of a call for tenders in Europe, against 331 in June. The company says it has already attracted key investors for its IPO. ING Corporate Investments Participaties BV, currently the largest investor with around 25 percent, has undertaken to subscribe to the offered shares at the offer price of 32.5 million euros. Teslin Capital Management BV and Alychlo NV also wish to invest. In addition, according to Ebusco, “a number of other institutional investors and family businesses based in the Benelux have expressed a strong interest in investing”. The expansion of production capacities is already underway: at the Ebusco plant in Deurne, the Netherlands, where the Ebusco 3.0 electric bus is built, a new production hall is scheduled to open on October 28. According to Ebusco, the plant is expected to reach a production capacity of 500 buses per year by 2022. “We started Ebusco almost ten years ago with the firm belief that electric transport is the future,” says CEO Peter Bijvelds. “With

Focusing solely on electric buses and charging systems, we have developed the Ebusco 3.0, a revolutionary and unique bus that is truly game-changing in our industry around the world. This positions us well to take advantage of market growth and regulatory momentum. “ ebusco.com (IPO), ebusco.com (factory in Deurne)

