Wall Street continues its rally as the Senate reaches agreement on raising the debt ceiling.





U.S. stocks surged Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s gains, as investors reacted with relief to news of a Senate deal to raise the federal borrowing limit and lift the country from the brink of default . The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.1%. European stock indices also rallied on Thursday, rebounding from a sharp drop the day before. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed 1.6% higher. The rally gathered pace after leading Senate Democrats and Republicans said Thursday they had reached a deal that would raise the debt ceiling until early December. It is our hope that we can achieve this today, said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, in the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, said on Wednesday Republicans would allow Democrats to vote on a short-term extension after weeks of disagreement over raising the debt ceiling. News of Mr McConnells’ offer helped Wall Street bounce back late in Wednesday’s session and end the day with a small gain.

The deal eased investor concerns, at least until the first Friday in December, when Congress faces its next deadline to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling. Wall Street was increasingly alarmed by the inability to reach a compromise, and warnings about the consequences of inaction became increasingly severe. Exceeding the federal borrowing limit could cause delays in paying Social Security benefits and to government contractors, including hospitals that accept patients who use Medicare and Medicaid benefits. The deal only pushes the box back until December, but it’s not something investors are concerned about right now, said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at Forex.com. The political wrangling has left a cloud in the markets, and the fact that this has evolved has been a plus. The gains were tempered somewhat by a surge in government bond yields. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries climbed to 1.58% from 1.52%, deflating some of the earlier gains in equity markets. The two-day rally means the S&P 500 is now on track to end the week with a gain of around 1%, which would be its best weekly performance since late August, before Wall Street worried about the cap debt, inflation and the prospect that the Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw some of its support from the economy. Investors face another hurdle this week. The labor department will release its monthly employment report for September on Friday. This could help economists understand how the Delta variant of the coronavirus could have affected the economic recovery after the dramatic slowdown in hiring in August. Economists polled by Bloomberg predict that the US economy created 500,000 jobs in September, a sharp gain from the 235,000 created in August.

Ahead of Friday’s report, the government said initial claims for regular unemployment benefits fell last week, falling from 38,000 to 326,000 after three consecutive weekly increases. For the week ending September 18, about 4.2 million people were receiving some form of unemployment assistance, down 854,638 from the previous week. The combination of an easing of labor supply constraints, strong demand for labor and an improved outlook for Covid is expected to drive further progress in the labor market in the months to come, wrote Lydia Boussour, senior US economist at Oxford Economics, in a note. Oil prices continued to rise, with West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, gaining 1.1% to $ 78.30.

