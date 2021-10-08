Eurowag stock drops 10% after discounted London debut





LONDON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – Czech trucking services company Eurowag (WPS.L) debuted on the London Stock Exchange on Friday, with shares falling after floating a day late and at a reduced price . The Prague-based company provides payment services and fleet management systems for trucks and joins a rush of companies floating in public markets. Shares of the company, traded as Wag Payment Solutions, fell 10% to 134.98 pence at 07:10 GMT. Eurowag – which originally planned to float on Thursday – had set its offer price at 150 pence per share before markets opened, below the 175 pence guide price quoted earlier in the week which was already at the low of its declared range. The company said it offered 113 million shares to raise around 200 million euros ($ 230.90 million), valuing the company at around 1 billion pounds. The European IPO market had its strongest third quarter in a decade, although rising bond yields and discussions of easing monetary policy weighed on market sentiment somewhat. The float comes as a growing focus on the European transport industry in Britain, with a shortage of foreign drivers leading to major supply chain disruption and fuel shortages. Eurowag was founded by majority shareholder Martin Vohanka in 1995. The company hired insurance veteran Paul Manduca, former chairman of Prudential, as chairman prior to the IPO. (This story corrects the spelling of the founder’s last name) ($ 1 = € 0.8662) ($ 1 = 0.7352 pounds) Reporting by Iain Withers; edited by Rachel Armstrong and Jason Neely Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

