Economic concerns and earnings are starting to weigh on stocks

Wall Street’s imperviousness to bad news, which allowed stocks to double in value from their pandemic panic lows, may start to crack.

When the Federal Reserve signaled in September that it would tighten monetary policy soon by cutting asset purchases, the stock market took it right, but not for long. The S&P 500 edged higher for a few days before turning the tide, pushing the index more than 5% below the peak it reached earlier in the month, which was its biggest drop of the year. .

Despite this setback, the market managed to achieve a gain of 0.2% in the third quarter.

A greedier Fed isn’t the markets’ only concern. Inflation, until recently dismissed by the Fed as a transitory artifact of the pandemic, is becoming increasingly persistent as the prices of goods, services and labor rise. What is recognized as transitory, however, is the shock to economic growth and corporate profits provided by several trillions of dollars in additional spending by Congress.

With a number of threats to prosperity increasingly difficult to ignore, many investment advisers have become less enthusiastic about stocks. They lower return expectations and recommend exposure only to narrow niches.