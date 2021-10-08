UPDATE 3-AutoStore Oslo IPO plan values ​​robotics company up to $ 12 billion





* IPO valued at NOK 90 billion – NOK 103 billion * The value of the company has skyrocketed * Would be the largest IPO in Norway since Statoil (adds details on offering) By Terje Solsvik OSLO, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – Robotics firm AutoStore said on Friday that its expected stock exchange listing could value the SoftBank-backed company up to NKr 103 billion ($ 12.0 billion), which would make it the largest in Norway for two decades. AutoStore announced on September 28 that it intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Euronext Oslo stock exchange in October, with the aim of raising $ 315 million in cash and allowing existing owners to sell certain stakes. The company said the shares will sell for between NKr 27-31 each, valuing the company between NKr 90 and 103 billion, with the aim of starting trading on October 20. Founded in 1996, AutoStore has 20,000 robots deployed in more than 35 countries to automate warehouses. The company uses robots to store and retrieve products, allowing customers to store four times as much inventory in the same space. In April, SoftBank bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-autostore-idUSKBN2BS1YC a 40% stake in the Norwegian company for $ 2.8 billion, valuing AutoStore at around $ 7 billion. dollars at the time. Thomas H. Lee Partners and EQT are among its other investors. AutoStore could become Norway’s most valuable new listing since the 2001 launch of Statoil, now known as Equinor, which was valued at NKr 151 billion at the time of its IPO. As part of the IPO, Thomas H. Lee Partners, EQT and certain individual shareholders will sell part of their shares, valued between 10.8 billion and 12.8 billion crowns. Bankers involved in the deal will also be offered an over-allotment option, also known as Greenshoe, of up to 15% of the company’s shares, AutoStore said. “After the finalization of the offer (…) it is expected that the free float of AutoStore will represent approximately 15% of the shares of the company, rising to 17.25% if the Greenshoe option is fully used”, a- he added. The story continues Four key investors, Alecta Pensionsforsakring, FIL Investments, Mawer Investment Management and WCM Investment Management, have each pledged $ 200 million, AutoStore said. The company, whose clients include ASDA, Gucci and Lufthansa, plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to reduce debt, invest in growth and enable the sale of shares by its investors. AutoStore projects approximately $ 300 million in revenue in 2021 and over $ 500 million in 2022 with a pipeline of projects worth $ 3.4 billion spread across 2,000 projects. It reported net sales of $ 182.1 million last year. Bankers from Carnegie, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, ABG Sundal Collier, Citigroup, Jefferies, Mizuho Securities, SpareBank 1 Markets and Moelis & Company are involved in the deal, AutoStore said. ($ 1 = 8.5840 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouché, Jason Neely and Keith Weir)

