OmniQs CEO to ring the Nasdaq closing bell





SALT LAKE CITY, October 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (omniQ or the company), a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT-based solutions, announced that Shai Lustgarten, CEO of the company, will ring the closing bell today of the Nasdaq stock market. This comes after the company began listing its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 2, 2021. The ceremony will begin around 3:45 p.m. ET today and can be viewed live on https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) provides computerized image processing and machine vision solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time data collection, monitoring and control for chain management. procurement, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help customers move people, assets and data securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders and many other applications and environments. OmniQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, oil, gas and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have reached over $ 50 million from customers in the United States and overseas. omniQ recently announced the closing of its acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Dangot Computers Ltd (Dangot). omniQ has an option to purchase the remaining 49% of the share capital. Dangot is an Israeli leader in providing innovative technologies, including: frictionless automated order fulfillment and digital payment processing products for the retail, fast food and parking markets; integrated workstations for doctors, administration of drugs and blood tests; robotics for smart warehouses; point of sale, self-check-in management and other cutting-edge solutions. The story continues The company currently caters to several multi-billion dollar markets, including the global Safe City market, which is expected to reach $ 29 billion by 2022, and the secure ticketless parking market, which is expected to grow to $ 5.2 billion. dollars by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com . Information on forward-looking statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding economic plans, strategies, performance and trends, projections of results of specific operations or investments , and other statements which are not descriptions of historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act from 1934. This press release contains forward-looking statements which include information relating to future events and future financial and operational performance. The words anticipate, may, would, will expect, estimate, may, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be precise indications of when or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and / or on the good faith belief of management at that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products, particularly during the current health crisis, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain commercial and strategic relationships with its customers, the impact of product and price competition, growth in target markets, the adequacy of the liquidity and financial strength of the company to support its growth, the ability to the company to manage the credit and debt structures of suppliers, debt holders and secured lenders, the company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, and other information which may be detailed from time to time in the documents filed by omniQ Corp. with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, sales stimulation, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and operations simplification. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting omniQ Corp., please refer to the company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at https://www.sec.gov . omniQ Corp. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. James carbonara

