HIVE Blockchain takes stock of the offer on the market

Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) provides an update on its market offering and grant of stock and option units restricted to an officer of the Company.

Market offer

In accordance with the ATM share program, as required under National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), the Company announces that during its second quarter ended September 30, 2021, it issued a total of 4,980,600 common shares (the “ATM Shares”) on the TSX Venture Exchange, for total gross proceeds to the Company of Cdn $ 19,161,593. ATM shares were sold at prevailing market prices, for an average price per ATM share of C $ 3.85. Pursuant to the Share Distribution Agreement associated with the ATM Share Program (the “EDA”), a cash commission of US $ 457,030 on the total gross proceeds raised was paid to the Agent under of its services under the EDA during the second quarter ended in September. 30, 2021.

Under the EDA, the Company may, from time to time, sell up to US $ 100 million of common shares in the capital of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the ATM share program, if any, primarily for general corporate and working capital purposes, financing of ongoing operations, debt repayment. ongoing from time to time, the achievement of future acquisitions or other business objectives.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where the offer, sale or solicitation would be illegal. The common shares discussed in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

RSU option and grant

The company announced that the board of directors has approved the grant of 900,000 incentive stock options to an executive of the company, which vest over 60 months. The options may be exercised against the equivalent amount of common shares of the Company at a price of CA $ 3.70 per share until October 7, 2031. The Board of the Company has also approved the grant of 40,000 units of restricted shares (“RSUs”) to an officer of the Company which vest over 12 months. Each RSU vested entitles its holder to receive one common share of the Company. The grant of options and RSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy.

HIVE is a technology stock focused on growth in the emerging blockchain industry. As a company whose shares are traded on a major exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain industry and traditional capital markets. HIVE has state-of-the-art green power-powered data center facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, where we source only green power to operate on the cloud and HODL from both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the start of 2021, HIVE has held the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards in secure storage. Our stocks provide investors with exposure to operating margins from digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns durable assets such as data centers and advanced multi-purpose servers, we believe our stocks provide an attractive way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

