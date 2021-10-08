Pioneer Energy Services announces accelerated mandatory conversion of 5.00% PIK senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025





HOUSTON, October 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Pioneer Energy Services LLC (the “Company” or “Pioneer”), the successor to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (“PES”) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) (“Patterson-UTI”), today announced the accelerated mandatory conversion of all outstanding capital of its 5.00% PIK Senior Convertible Unsecured Bonds due 2025 (the “Convertible Bonds”). The previously announced completion of Patterson-UTI’s acquisition of PES on October 1, 2021 constituted a share exchange event under the Convertible Note Indenture, dated May 29, 2020. At the effective time of such a share exchange event and thereafter, the right to convert each $ 1,000 the principal amount of the convertible notes has been converted into a right to convert that principal amount of the convertible notes into an amount of Patterson-UTI common stock that a holder of 75,000 PES common shares (the conversion rate for $ 1,000 principal amount of convertible notes immediately prior to such a share exchange event) would have been held or would have been entitled to receive at such a share exchange event. During the share exchange event, each common share of PES was converted into a right to receive 1.8692 common share of Patterson-UTI. The conversion rate in effect immediately prior to this share exchange event was 75.0000 common shares of PES per $ 1,000 principal amount of Convertible Bonds. The Expedited Compulsory Conversion Date is October 8, 2021 and the interest on the Convertible Notes will cease to run from that date. The Company has chosen the physical settlement method, which means that holders of the convertible notes will receive common shares of Patterson-UTI, as well as cash, if any, in lieu of any fractional shares of Patterson-UTI common stock. . About Patterson-UTI Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of petroleum products and services to petroleum and natural gas exploration and production companies in United States and other selected countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information visit www.patenergy.com. The story continues Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-energy-services-announces-the-accelerated-mandatory-conversion-of–5-00-convertible-senior-unsecured-pik-notes-due-2025 –301395702.html SOURCE Pioneer Energy Services LLC

