



Even if you can’t go outdoors to pick apples the old-fashioned way, you can still make the most of apple season with the following recommendations. Here’s everything you need to know about apples, from the best varieties to choose for pies, sauces, and snacks, to how many apples you’ll want to take home and how to store them.

Whether you want to bite into a fresh apple straight from the tree, simmer a large pot of applesauce, or bake an all-American pie, there is an apple variety to meet your needs.

Softer, thin-skinned apples cook more easily for applesauce and apple butter than the firmer and more resistant varieties. York apples give more sauce per pound than any other variety, according to Daniel Ward, director of the Center for Agricultural Research and Extension at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Other apple varieties ideal for gravy include Gala, Golden Delicious, McIntosh, Cortland, and Lodi.

For snacking and cutting into salads or salads, more modern grape varieties have been selected for “great dining experiences across the board,” said Ward. These newer apples, such as Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp, Braeburn, Jazz, and SnapDragon, were developed for the preferences of today’s consumers: not too tart, not too sweet, with lots of juicy crunch. For baked desserts, “the older, more established varieties have properties that make them very desirable for making pies,” Ward said. These include Granny Smith, Rome, Northern Spy, and Jonathan (or the more modern Jonagold apples) as they are firm and slightly tart and won’t crumble when cooked. They will work equally well for Apple pie as for chips sales figures or at Ina Garten world famous apple pie There is a simple answer if you can’t decide which apple to choose for baking or baking. Use more than one variety! Mixing sweeter, milder apples with crunchier, more sour apples is the way to achieve a blend of texture and taste with every bite. How to pick the ripest apples? Most orchards these days post information on their websites and social media to let you know what is ripe for picking in any given week. If you’re looking for a specific type of apple, check the calendar before you go, but rest assured you won’t come home with unripe apples. “Most farmers have planted varieties that will mature over time, so people can come back and pick throughout the season,” said Tannwen Mount, co-owner of Terhune Orchards in Princeton, New Jersey. Orchard staff will direct you to the most suitable trees for picking that day and answer your questions about the varieties on offer. Stay in the section open for picking, even if you think you might see more ripe apples in another part of the orchard. “Don’t be distracted by the redness of the apple,” Mount said, noting that “even a Golden Delicious can blush.” It is more helpful to look for outward signs of rot, and to avoid apples that are already bruised, nicked, or starting to soften in places. To pick like a pro, “treat an apple like an egg,” Mount said. “If you squeeze it really tight and drop it in your container, you’ll get a bruise when you get home.” Do not pull it off the branch, it could damage the tree and cause other apples to fall to the ground. Instead, twist the apple to separate the stem from the branch and gently place it in the bucket. How many apples should I pick? It may sound obvious, but small apples weigh less than large apples. Rather than trying to estimate by the number of apples you’ve picked, it’s more effective to aim for a total number of pounds. Pro tip: Take a luggage scale to the orchard to accurately gauge how many pounds of apples are in your basket. If you’re in the mood for a pie, crumble, or crisp, you’ll need about two to three pounds per dessert, depending on whether your baking dish is shallow or deep. If applesauce is on the menu, three pounds will make about a quart of sauce. Three pounds of apples will also make about two pints (half a liter) of Apple butter , since apple butter is nothing more than applesauce cooked longer to become more concentrated. For recipes that call for apples by volume rather than weight, one pound of apples will make about three cups sliced ​​or diced. If your orchard sells apples by the bushel, here are some calculations to help you decide if you want to take them home. One bushel equals about 42 pounds of apples. An apple dive is equivalent to a quarter of a bushel, which gives you 10.5 pounds of more manageable apples. How to store apples all winter? You don’t have to dig a root cellar just to store your apples in “Little House on the Prairie” style – the modern refrigerator works great. Ward recommends stacking the apples loosely in an open, unsealed, zippered bag and storing them in the crisper. The air in many home refrigerators can be dry, he notes, which can cause apples to shrivel and soften. By protecting them with a plastic bag, the apples can still have air circulating around them while maintaining a slightly humid environment. Late season apples, like those currently growing on trees, tend to have firmer flesh and thicker skin than those that reach their peak in the summer. Luckily for those of us who want to enjoy our apples this holiday season, these are two characteristics that will help apples stay fresher longer in the fridge.

Casey barber is a food writer, illustrator and photographer; the author of “Pierogi Love: New Takes on an Old-World Comfort Food” and “Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Branded Treats”; and editor of the site Good. Food. Stories.

