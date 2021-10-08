Nabati Foods announces dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Content of the article VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Nabati Global Foods Inc. (CSE: MEAL) (FSE: 7UW) (Nabati foods or the Society), a plant-based food technology company providing whole, natural, and plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is pleased to announce that the company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the stock exchange Frankfurt (FSE) and started trading in October. 7 2021 under the symbol 7UW. The company’s common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the leading international stock exchanges in terms of turnover, profitability and market capitalization and is the largest of the German stock exchanges.

Content of the article The Company is also requesting that its common shares be published for trading on the OTCQB Venture marketplace, a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The publication of the company’s shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of a 211 form by FINRA, meeting the eligibility standards of the OTCQB and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility in the US capital markets and provide further information once its common shares begin trading on the OTCQB. This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step for the team. There is significant investor demand in Europe for plant-based businesses like ours, and we are delighted that it is now easier for these investors to participate in our growth, especially as we continue to expand our global footprint, said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati Foods.

Content of the article The OTCQB marketplace is a premier marketplace for start-ups and developing companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience to U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time Level 2 quotes and market information of companies listed on the OTCQB on the OTC Markets website. Subscribe to updates on Nabati Foods here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/ . Find Nabati Foods products at a store near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator . About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Global Foods Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (Nabati Foods), a family-owned food technology company that brings whole, natural, plant-based, gluten-free and soy-free foods to health conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and offers four iconic product lines, including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese substitutes, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed across Canada, the United States and internationally through e-commerce, grocery, restaurant and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/.

Content of the article ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ahmad Yehya

Director and CEO For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] Find Nabati on social networks: onInstagram,Facebook,TwitterandLinkedIn No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Nabati in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States. State Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Law), or any state securities law. Accordingly, securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to persons in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless they are registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or in accordance with exemptions from registration requirements. of the United States Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Content of the article Forward-looking information disclaimer

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Use of any of the words expect, anticipate, continue, estimate, aim, can, will, plan, should, believe, plan, intend and similar phrases are intended to identify information or statements prospective. Forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as the Company cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements and information deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the general business plans of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could have a material impact on this forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the final prospectus and the accompanying schedules, which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law.

