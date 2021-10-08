Sky customers will soon be able to watch satellite-free TV with the new “Sky Glass” service





While you can buy TVs for a lot more or a lot less than the Sky’s Glass deal, keep in mind that the overall package with Sky is likely to be much more expensive than a basic TV and a TV package of based. We haven’t done the full cost analysis, but Sky is a premium product. This could, however, be particularly appealing to those who cannot install a satellite dish in their homes, such as those who live in certain apartments. The new TV, built in-house by Sky, will be available from October 18 and can be purchased for an upfront fee or as a monthly subscription. You will also always need to purchase a Sky TV package in addition to the usual rates. Below we explain how it works and compare how much it costs. Check out our guide to digital TV package deals on how to choose the right deals for Sky, Virgin and TalkTalk. How Sky Glass works Here are the main features of Sky Glass: The Sky Glass TV will be available in three sizes: small (43 inches), medium (55 inches), and large (65 inches). The price of the television will increase depending on the size of the screen you choose (see table below).

Sky Glass will also be available in five different colors, from ceramic white to charcoal black.

The TV has a 4k Ultra HD display and contains a built-in sound bar with six individual speakers and a subwoofer to deliver enhanced picture and sound quality.

The TV won’t prevent you from connecting your own devices to it, and you can still plug in a games console or DVD player through three HDMI ports.

Sky also reassured customers that in the event of a broadband cut-off, the TV is equipped with a Freeview tuner so that you have access to live TV.

You can continue to use Sky Glass to watch TV with another provider if you quit Sky later, or if you just pay for TV up front and don’t purchase an additional Sky package. Sky adds that it plans to launch a 4K smart camera in 2022 that will allow customers to make video calls through their TVs. He also said there will be a major software update every year and a major TV hardware update every two years. Customers can purchase Sky Glass directly or pay for the TV in monthly installments You can pay for the device directly or in monthly installments over 24 or 48 months. The table below shows the cost for Sky Glass. Prices are indicative of what you’ll pay for TV only – so expect costs to increase as you’ll have to pay for a Sky TV package on top of that. The cheapest channel package offered is the Sky Ultimate TV package, which costs 26 / month, meaning the smaller TV will cost 52 / month with Sky’s basic TV package on a 24-month contract, and the larger one will cost 68 / month with the 24-month contract. Those who pay for Sky Sports, Sky Movies, and other groups of additional channels should expect to pay more. However, you do not need to have a broadband contract with Sky to purchase Sky Glass. This means that you will be able to stream all content from Sky, no matter which internet service provider you use, as long as you have a minimum connection speed of 10MB per second.

