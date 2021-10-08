Tesla (TSLA) moves headquarters from California to Texas

Electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) follows CEO Elon Musk to Texas. At Tesla’s annual meeting of shareholders on October 7, Musk announced that the company would move its headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., To Austin, Texas. He said expensive housing in the Bay Area and difficulties scaling operations in the Golden State contributed to the move.

Musk already lives in the suburbs of Austin. He moved there last year to oversee the construction of a Gigafactory. Another Musk company, SpaceX, has a space engine plant in central Texas and a rocket launch facility in South Texas. Last July, Musk announced plans to build another space engine plant near Waco, Texas.

However, Tesla’s latest move is not a farewell to California. In fact, Musk told shareholders the company plans to expand operations at its Fremont, Calif., Plant by 50% in the future. “You go to our factory in Fremont, it is blocked,” he said. “We’re like spam in a box.”

Why is Tesla moving to Texas?

In some ways, Tesla’s move from California was expected. CEO Musk began criticizing California in earnings calls and public appearances last year and tweeted that he was divesting his properties.He sued Alameda County, where Tesla’s Fremont facility is based, and called their COVID-related health orders “fascist” in an April 2020 call for results. Soon after, Musk reportedly moved to Texas. He also moved the seat of his personal foundation to the state.

“If a team has been winning for too long, they tend to get a little complacent, a little empowered and then they don’t win the championship anymore,” he told a reporter in December. “California has won for a long time. And I think they’re taking them a bit for granted.”

Moving to Texas has personal and business tax implications for Musk and his business. California has the highest personal income tax and capital gains tax rates in the country, at around 13.3% each. These taxes are in addition to similar levies collected at the federal level, increasing the overall total for an individual.

While Musk is the second richest person in the world, most of his wealth is tied to stock options depending on Tesla achieving certain goals. Thus, he is liable for capital gains tax and personal income tax whenever he exercises these options.

Texas has neither of these taxes. By some calculations, Musk could save billions of dollars in taxes with this move. (In a tweet last year, he made it clear that he would continue to pay taxes in California in proportion to his time in the state.)

These tax savings also benefited his business. Travis County, where the company’s Gigafactory is based, voted last year to give Tesla at least $ 14.7 million in tax breaks. Texas also has the lowest federal and state tax rate of 21% among 50 states and Washington DC, according to research published by the Tax Foundation, a non-partisan think tank.

Tesla could further reduce its overall tax bill by taking advantage of the Texas gross revenue tax, which the state charges instead of corporate tax. Again, the Tax Foundation’s analysis found that the gross revenue tax is not transparent and benefits large companies with vertical supply chains, i.e. companies that supply their goods. own inputs to the manufacturing process. Tesla has a massive factory that manufactures batteries, a critical component of its electric cars, in Nevada.

These tax advantages are in addition to the reduction in regulatory charges. Texas is a “more business and employer friendly state,” according to lawyer Domenic Romano. “You have to pass a lot fewer hurdles in Texas or Florida as an employer than in California in terms of reporting requirements and more,” he told CNBC.

Tesla joins an exodus of companies and executives moving their base from California to other states. Now home to financial services giant Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and tech giant Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Texas has been a notable beneficiary of this trend.

An ambitious program for the Y model and diversity

In addition to announcing the move from California to Texas, Musk also announced big plans for the YTesla model midsize SUV. He said the company plans to make this the best-selling vehicle of “any type” by 2023. “Basically we need Austin to connect. And then Berlin to connect. And then Berlin to connect. then to achieve volume production, ”he said.

While the company’s shareholders rejected a proposal opposing the re-election of Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch to its board of directors, they approved one that requires Tesla to publish annual reports on diversity and inclusion . Last week, Tesla was ordered to pay $ 137 million to a former employee who suffered racial abuse while working at his Fremont factory.