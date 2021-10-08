Factbox-Russian companies brace for new wave of IPOs





MOSCOW (Reuters) – A post-pandemic economic recovery and stock market surge to record levels are fueling a recovery in Russian quotations after a few fruitless years. Russian IT company Softline on October 7 became the latest company to confirm its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange in October 2021. Several more are now expected to follow in a wave of activity sparked by the initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned shipping company Sovcomflot last October. The CIAN real estate database, carsharing company Delimobil, food retailer Vkusvill and the SPB Exchange are all preparing IPOs in Russia and abroad, among others, sources said. Mercury Retail Group aims to raise more than $ 1 billion from an IPO in Moscow by the end of the year, three financial market sources told Reuters. But Russia is not immune to market fluctuations. Gold companies GV Gold and Nordgold have postponed their IPOs this year, citing uncertainty and volatility in the industry. Below is an overview of the main market launches of Russian companies: 2021 * Renaissance Insurance announced its intention to float on September 27. * In the first half of 2021, three companies entered the market. The double listing of discount retailer Fix Price in London and Moscow raised nearly $ 2 billion in March, making it the largest Russian IPO since the introduction of Western sanctions in 2014. * Forestry group Segezha (Moscow Exchange; equivalent of $ 402 million) and healthcare provider EMC (Moscow Exchange; $ 500 million) followed suit in April and July. * Kismet Acquisition One Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has reached an agreement with video game developer Nexters to begin trading shares of Nexters Inc. on the Nasdaq in August. It was the first deal involving a Russian company and a Russian SPAC to list shares in the United States. 2019-2020 * The top two listings in 2020 were online retailer Ozon (Nasdaq; $ 990 million) in November and Sovcomflot (Moscow Exchange; $ 550 million) in October. Sovcomflot’s IPO marked the first major IPO in Moscow in three years. The story continues * Other IPOs in 2019-2020 were Samolet (Moscow Exchange; $ 38.2 million), Headhunter (Nasdaq; $ 220 million), Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq; $ 250 million), Don Agro ( Singapore; $ 3.6 million) and Gemabank (Moscow Exchange; $ 2.4 million). * Headhunter’s debut in 2019 was the first IPO of a Russian company in the United States since Washington began imposing sanctions on Moscow in 2014. 2018 AND BEFORE * In 2018, there was no IPO in Russia for the first time in a decade. * Sixteen Russian companies made IPOs between 2015 and 2017, compared to 43 transactions between 2008 and 2014. * The largest Russian IPO to date was a $ 10.7 billion IPO by oil major Rosneft in London and Moscow in 2006, followed by an $ 8 billion offer from the bank public VTB in 2007. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and David Gregorio)

