Biden’s uneven job recovery highlighted by jobs report
While the overall unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%, the drop was likely fueled by the departure of 183,000 people from the workforce.
Biden presented the report as another sign that his administration saw steady month-over-month job growth and blamed the disappointing overall number in part on the fact that the survey was carried out ahead of a recent decline in Covid cases.
Remember, today’s report is based on a survey that was conducted the week of September 13, not today – September 13, when COVID cases averaged over 150 000 a day, ”the president said in remarks after the report. then we have seen the daily cases drop by over a third and they continue to drop. We continue to make progress.
Here is a snapshot of the performance of key groups in September:
Women
The report showed that 309,000 women aged 20 and over left the workforce in September, marking the second consecutive month of losses. Men of the same age group have found 182,000 jobs.
Working women have been hit hard by the closures of schools and daycares caused by the pandemic, preventing many from returning to the workforce. But they were initially scheduled to return to work in September, with the reopening of schools relieving some of the responsibilities that kept them at home. But since the Delta variant of the coronavirus took hold in late summer and disrupted school plans, economists have braced for a devastating September for women who may have had to continue caring. of their children in the midst of uncertainty. The figures show that the concern was well founded.
Race
While other large ethnic groups saw their unemployment rates close to or lower than the national level for most of 2021, the rate among black workers remained close to 9%. In September, black unemployment fell almost a percentage point to 7.9%, narrowing the gap from the national rate to 4.8%. The bad news: 83,000 black workers also left the workforce last month, likely helping the unemployment rate drop.
Black workers, and women in particular, make up a significant portion of the health and child care workforce, sectors that have taken longer than most to recover. AFL-CIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs also argued that the stubbornly high unemployment rate among black workers could be due to discrimination in hiring.
Hispanic workers also experienced higher unemployment rates nationally, with an unemployment rate of 6.3 percent in September, little change from August. White and Asian workers are recovering faster, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.2% in September for both groups.
Retail and leisure
Consumer-facing industries including retail, entertainment and hospitality were hit in early 2020 by pandemic safety restrictions and business closures, facing the biggest job gap post-pandemic of all sectors of the economy. They remain the first to take the hit when fears of the virus increase. But both sectors saw some improvement in September, which is a good sign for the economy as coronavirus cases begin to recede. Leisure and hospitality added 74,000 jobs, while retail added 56,000.
Participation in the labor market
Beyond the figure at the top of the page, employment reports suggest fewer people were bullish enough about the market to look for work last month.
While the national unemployment rate has been declining for months, the labor force participation rate, which reflects the number of people employed or actively seeking work, has remained fairly stagnant. This rate was 61.6% in September, not much different from the 61.7% in August. It is also still down 1.7 percentage points from February 2020, just before the pandemic hit. This is important because the size of the workforce is related to productivity, which is the basis of wage gains.
Many Republicans had predicted that the September 6 expiration of federal unemployment benefits would increase employment because Americans could no longer afford time off work. But since unemployment assistance ended for millions of people, many people have instead left the labor market and are no longer considered unemployed. While this can lower the unemployment rate if you are not actually looking for a job, you are not counted as unemployed, it is also a sign that there are fewer people actively available for work.
Wages
Average hourly earnings rose 19 cents in September, taking them to $ 30.85. This follows five months of significant wage increases and suggests that widespread demand for workers as businesses reopened has put upward pressure on wages as employers compete for labor.
Long-term unemployed
The longer people are unemployed, the longer it usually takes them to find a job, which is why economists like to keep an eye on the number of those who have been out of work for at least six months. This figure has dropped to nearly 500,000 last month, which is a good indicator of the health of the labor market, as people with big gaps in their resumes may face more barriers to re-employment and may end up in more serious financial difficulties. However, there were still 1.6 million more long-term unemployed in the labor force last month than before the start of the pandemic.
Education
One of the puzzles in the jobs report was the loss of jobs in state and local public education in September, the month schools were due to reopen. Instead, the market saw a noticeable drop in jobs in this field, a drop of 161,000 workers, which drove the numbers down.
However, this is probably due in large part to seasonal adjustment. That’s because schools typically speed up hiring in September for the start of the school year, so models that adjust to seasonal factors wait for it. But this year, some of those hires may have taken place in July and August, with students starting earlier, which slowed September’s hires in public education. But while the drop to 161,000 looks bad, it’s probably due in part to hires that didn’t happen last month rather than actual job losses, a key distinction.
