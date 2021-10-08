Oil prices are soaring; US crude exceeds $ 80 a barrel





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Friday, up more than 4% on the week, as the global energy crisis pushed prices to their highest since 2014 and prompted China to demand a hike in coal production. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo With growing global demand for energy, OPEC and allied producers have said they will stay the course on gradual production cuts, and as the US government has said it is monitoring energy markets , he did not announce any immediate action plans to lower prices. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude briefly peaked above $ 80 a barrel. Oil prices are skyrocketing as the US Department of Energy withdrew from plans that could cut prices by releasing SPR crude oil and banning US crude exports, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. There isn’t much risk in going long with bullish bets on oil futures, he said. Energy markets have tightened in the face of improving fuel demand as economic activity rebounds from pandemic lows, and many fear a cold winter could put further strain on natural gas supplies. China has ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to increase coal production to ease its energy crisis. As other energy prices like natural gas and coal continue to climb, upside risks to the oil market have started to mount, Bank of Americas Christopher Kuplent said. Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 82.56 a barrel at 12:20 p.m. Eastern time (4:20 p.m. GMT) while US West Texas crude futures Intermediate (WTI) rose $ 1.02 or 1.3% to $ 79.31 after briefly hitting a high of $ 80.11. per barrel, surpassing an almost seven-year high of $ 79.78 reached earlier this week. Earlier in the week, Brent hit a three-year high of $ 83.47. The surge in prices was spurred by soaring European gas prices, which encouraged a shift to oil for power generation, and a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia to stick to plans to add just 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in November. Benchmark European gas prices at TTF’s Dutch hub on Friday stood at a crude oil equivalent of around $ 200 a barrel, based on the relative value of the same amount of energy from each source, according to Reuters calculations based on Eikon data. An acceleration in the gas-to-oil transition could boost demand for crude oil used to generate electricity this winter in the northern hemisphere, an ANZ commodities analyst said in a note. ANZ has increased its forecast for crude oil demand for the fourth quarter of 2021 by 450,000 bpd. The US Department of Energy (DOE) said all tools are still on the table to deal with tight energy supply conditions, which could include a release of oil stocks. Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Dmitry Zhdannikov Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne Editing by David Goodman and David Gregorio

