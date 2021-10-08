Is the exchange open on Columbus Day? Yes! But the bond market is not, here’s why





It’s almost a perpetual question on Wall Street. With Columbus Day a federal holiday on Monday, investors are curious as to whether the stock market will be open. Here’s the short answer: yes. But it is not that simple. The bond market is not. Bond traders are extinguished as recommended by theSecurities Industry and Financial Markets Association, known as Sifma. Columbus Day and Veterans Day are the two federal holidays when the fixed income markets are closed due to the federal holiday. As usual, the Intercontinental Exchange ICE,

+1.34%

– owned by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ,

-0.26%

will both be open during regular hours. Thus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.03% ,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.19%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

-0.51% ,

Note the three major US stock exchanges, can determine whether the weaker-than-expected employment report released on Friday was bullish or bearish in the near term. Meanwhile, benchmark bonds may pause after the yield of 10-year T-bills TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.604% ,

30-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD30Y,

2.159%

and 2-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD02Y,

0.313%

hit their highest yields in months (since March 2020 in the case of shorter-dated debt). Now back to Columbus Day and the curious case of confusing market closings. Maybe this is why it is closed and the shares are trading. Begun in 1792 and declared a federal holiday in 1937 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Columbus Day marks a public holiday at the state and federal government levels. Federal offices, including the US Treasury Department,are closed. This means that part of Treasurysa’s typical business activity on regular days and a key benchmark is also forced to take a vacation. Columbus Day is not without controversy as a feast intended to celebrate Christopher Columbus for having sailed the blue ocean in 1492. First, not all states celebrate the occasion of Italian explorers on the same day. Tennessee tends to celebrate thepublic holiday on friday. Some states don’t recognize the day at all, with Alaska, Vermont, Hawaii, and South Dakota choosing not to observe it. Some regions choose to celebrateIndigenous Peoples Day, which honors Native Americans and challenges the concept that Columbus was the first to discover America. The party gained support as an alternative to Columbus Day. So the next time someone asks you if the market is open on Columbus Day, you can tell them it’s complicated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/is-the-stock-market-open-on-columbus-day-yes-but-the-bond-market-isntheres-why-11633721724 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos