Business
An SEC rule was intended to protect individual investors. Chaos ensued.
Never take cash for granted.
The ability to quickly convert securities to cash, at a price close to the last trade, is not a permanent property of the markets; it is a privilege that can disappear almost instantly at the worst possible time.
Like water itself, market liquidity can evaporate in an instant. Many traders learned that in January when Robinhood and other brokerages restricted trading in stocks as hot as GameStop Corp.
GME 0.33%
and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
AMC -2.49%
Liquidity also dried up instantly during the flash crash of May 6, 2010. During the financial crisis of 2008-09, even ultra-secure money market funds temporarily suspended the return of their money to shareholders on demand.
Small investors have just relearned that old lesson when a regulation went into effect late last month, disrupting the trading of thousands of stocks and bonds.
Scott Wetzel, 64, is a retired Seattle-area market intelligence executive whose portfolio is comprised in part of income-generating bonds and stocks. Several exchanges at OTC Markets Group,
the main over-the-counter market.
The over-the-counter market is the catch-all for stock trading in the United States and is primarily the province of individual investors. Almost 12,000 shares not listed on a national stock exchange such as the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange are traded there. You can buy Adidas shares AG
, Air Canada or Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
You can also get ripped off by night flight patterns run by unscrupulous stock market promoters.
Historically, on the CTA, both legitimate and illegitimate companies have often chosen not to make their financial statements public.
For years, Mr. Wetzel has relished the big dividends and interest that some solid over-the-counter companies have paid him. Then, on October 1, the market price of its preferred shares issued by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., an investment bank and brokerage, fell 23%.
This week, the preferred stock had fallen so much that its $ 2 dividend would earn 18% per year for anyone who could buy at its price of around $ 11 per share.
Illiquidity Blues Many stocks and bonds traded over-the-counter in over-the-counter markets fell sharply when a new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission restricted their trading. Here is a sample.
AmTrust Financial Services
Change from September 27 to October 5
Dayton and Michigan Railroad
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial
Preferred services
Northfield Precision Instrument
Change from September 27 to October 5
AmTrust Financial Services
Dayton and Michigan Railroad
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services preferred
Northfield Precision Instrument
Change from September 27 to October 5
AmTrust Financial Services
Dayton and Michigan Railroad
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial
Preferred services
Northfield Precision Instrument
Confident that this was still a good investment, Mr Wetzel tried to buy more at a considerably lower price. His broker said he could only sell, not buy.
It’s because a rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission came into effect at the end of September, generally preventing brokers from providing public quotes on securities issued by companies that do not publish up-to-date financial information. Ladenburg, acquired by privately held Advisor Group Inc. in early 2020, no longer provides financial statements to the general public.
Under the SEC rule, many brokers have stopped offering quotes on Ladenburg and thousands of other companies that do not provide public information. And OTC Markets has classified Ladenburg’s securities as ineligible for public listing.
Just like that, Mr. Wetzels’ detention was frozen. He would like to buy more than what he thinks is a good deal, but cannot. The last week of September, online forums like Silicon investor and InnovativeIncomeInvestor.com erupted in complaints and commiseration from individual holders of OTC securities who became unpurchasable in the blink of an eye.
We find ourselves in a situation where there are real opportunities available to us, says Mr Wetzel, but we cannot take advantage of them!
The SEC wanted the rule to protect individual investors in these markets where retail presence is important and, unfortunately, pump-and-dump and other frauds are all too common, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said.
There is a chance that the regulation will protect small investors from fraud, but it was half done. The result is pandemonium. Small investors are furious and professionals are negotiating what these individuals can no longer.
David Waters, who runs Alluvial Capital Management LLC, an investment firm in Sewickley, Pa., Bought because his brokers will always allow him, as a professional investor, to buy OTC securities under the rule of the SEC. This has created an opportunity for professionals at the expense of retail investors, he says. It is an unfair transfer of value.
The SEC declined to comment.
For a close-up of the chaos, look at the preferred shares of Golar LNG Partners LP, an energy company. At their face value of $ 25 per share, they pay an annual dividend of 8.75%.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS
Have you ever been stuck holding an investment longer than you wanted to? Tell us about it in the comments below.
On September 27, classified in the category of Pink Current shares, eligible for public listing on the over-the-counter markets, Golar closed at $ 22.60. The next morning, OTC Markets designated it as an expert market security, effectively unavailable to individual buyers. Shares fell 11.5% in intraday trading.
On September 29, OTC Markets reclassified Golar as Pink Current, and the stock hit $ 25.75 in four days.
However, on October 5, OTC Markets reverted the stock to expert status. It fell 11% in two days.
We didn’t do it on a whim, says Jason Paltrowitz, executive vice president of OTC Markets. While declining to comment specifically on Golar, he says that depending on trading volume and the SEC rule’s financial tests, stocks can move back and forth between the Pink and Expert market levels. Less than 1% of OTC market stocks have done so, he says.
About 2,700 securities became eligible for public listings in the over-the-counter markets after the trading platform determined that they met the new requirements of the rules. At the same time, OTC Markets stopped offering public listings for around 2,200 stocks.
Yes [small investors] weren’t paying attention to this rule change, they’d better be content with what they own because they can be stuck in it for a very long time, says Robert Forster, a former hedge fund manager who sometimes trades over the counter. at will. You held a listed security; now you are a private equity holder. Congratulations! You own it forever.
Warren Buffett often advises investors to buy stocks they would be happy to own if they couldn’t sell for years. Every now and then the market turns this adage into reality.
Write to Jason Zweig at [email protected]
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/an-sec-rule-was-meant-to-protect-individual-investors-chaos-ensued-11633705328
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]