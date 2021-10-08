An SEC rule was intended to protect individual investors. Chaos ensued.

Never take cash for granted.

The ability to quickly convert securities to cash, at a price close to the last trade, is not a permanent property of the markets; it is a privilege that can disappear almost instantly at the worst possible time.

Like water itself, market liquidity can evaporate in an instant. Many traders learned that in January when Robinhood and other brokerages restricted trading in stocks as hot as GameStop Corp.

and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Liquidity also dried up instantly during the flash crash of May 6, 2010. During the financial crisis of 2008-09, even ultra-secure money market funds temporarily suspended the return of their money to shareholders on demand.

Small investors have just relearned that old lesson when a regulation went into effect late last month, disrupting the trading of thousands of stocks and bonds.

Scott Wetzel, 64, is a retired Seattle-area market intelligence executive whose portfolio is comprised in part of income-generating bonds and stocks. Several exchanges at OTC Markets Group,

the main over-the-counter market.

The over-the-counter market is the catch-all for stock trading in the United States and is primarily the province of individual investors. Almost 12,000 shares not listed on a national stock exchange such as the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange are traded there. You can buy Adidas shares AG

, Air Canada or Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

You can also get ripped off by night flight patterns run by unscrupulous stock market promoters.

Historically, on the CTA, both legitimate and illegitimate companies have often chosen not to make their financial statements public.

For years, Mr. Wetzel has relished the big dividends and interest that some solid over-the-counter companies have paid him. Then, on October 1, the market price of its preferred shares issued by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., an investment bank and brokerage, fell 23%.

This week, the preferred stock had fallen so much that its $ 2 dividend would earn 18% per year for anyone who could buy at its price of around $ 11 per share.

Illiquidity Blues

Many stocks and bonds traded over-the-counter in over-the-counter markets fell sharply when a new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission restricted their trading. Here is a sample.

Confident that this was still a good investment, Mr Wetzel tried to buy more at a considerably lower price. His broker said he could only sell, not buy.

It’s because a rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission came into effect at the end of September, generally preventing brokers from providing public quotes on securities issued by companies that do not publish up-to-date financial information. Ladenburg, acquired by privately held Advisor Group Inc. in early 2020, no longer provides financial statements to the general public.

Under the SEC rule, many brokers have stopped offering quotes on Ladenburg and thousands of other companies that do not provide public information. And OTC Markets has classified Ladenburg’s securities as ineligible for public listing.

Just like that, Mr. Wetzels’ detention was frozen. He would like to buy more than what he thinks is a good deal, but cannot. The last week of September, online forums like Silicon investor and InnovativeIncomeInvestor.com erupted in complaints and commiseration from individual holders of OTC securities who became unpurchasable in the blink of an eye.

We find ourselves in a situation where there are real opportunities available to us, says Mr Wetzel, but we cannot take advantage of them!

The SEC wanted the rule to protect individual investors in these markets where retail presence is important and, unfortunately, pump-and-dump and other frauds are all too common, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said.

said last year.

There is a chance that the regulation will protect small investors from fraud, but it was half done. The result is pandemonium. Small investors are furious and professionals are negotiating what these individuals can no longer.

David Waters, who runs Alluvial Capital Management LLC, an investment firm in Sewickley, Pa., Bought because his brokers will always allow him, as a professional investor, to buy OTC securities under the rule of the SEC. This has created an opportunity for professionals at the expense of retail investors, he says. It is an unfair transfer of value.

The SEC declined to comment.

For a close-up of the chaos, look at the preferred shares of Golar LNG Partners LP, an energy company. At their face value of $ 25 per share, they pay an annual dividend of 8.75%.

On September 27, classified in the category of Pink Current shares, eligible for public listing on the over-the-counter markets, Golar closed at $ 22.60. The next morning, OTC Markets designated it as an expert market security, effectively unavailable to individual buyers. Shares fell 11.5% in intraday trading.

On September 29, OTC Markets reclassified Golar as Pink Current, and the stock hit $ 25.75 in four days.

However, on October 5, OTC Markets reverted the stock to expert status. It fell 11% in two days.

We didn’t do it on a whim, says Jason Paltrowitz, executive vice president of OTC Markets. While declining to comment specifically on Golar, he says that depending on trading volume and the SEC rule’s financial tests, stocks can move back and forth between the Pink and Expert market levels. Less than 1% of OTC market stocks have done so, he says.

About 2,700 securities became eligible for public listings in the over-the-counter markets after the trading platform determined that they met the new requirements of the rules. At the same time, OTC Markets stopped offering public listings for around 2,200 stocks.

Yes [small investors] weren’t paying attention to this rule change, they’d better be content with what they own because they can be stuck in it for a very long time, says Robert Forster, a former hedge fund manager who sometimes trades over the counter. at will. You held a listed security; now you are a private equity holder. Congratulations! You own it forever.

Warren Buffett often advises investors to buy stocks they would be happy to own if they couldn’t sell for years. Every now and then the market turns this adage into reality.

Write to Jason Zweig at [email protected]