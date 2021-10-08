PG sets new all-time high





The MSE stock price index hit its highest level in 16 weeks, advancing 1.67% to 3,960.473 points. Gains of seven stocks offset declines at HSBC and Trident. Meanwhile, MPC remained unchanged as overall business activity improved to € 0.21 million. PG plc closed the session at a new all-time high with shares rising 0.8% to the € 2.52 level in four trades totaling 18,827 shares. PG will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, October 21. Simonds Farsons Cisk plc jumped 16.3% to a five-month high of € 10.00 in three trades totaling 10,500 shares. The vast majority of today’s trades took place at the € 8.65 level. Elsewhere, Maltapost plc climbed 4.1% to € 1.28 on two trades totaling 2,000 shares. GO plc rose 3.1% to € 3.36 on three transactions totaling 1,828 shares. Malta International Airport plc rose 1.7% to the € 6.15 level as 4,000 shares changed hands. On Wednesday, MIA announced that during the month of September 2021, it had welcomed 418,473 passengers, which is the highest monthly figure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Moreover, although the number of passenger movements in September 2021 is 45.1%. lower than that of the corresponding month in 2019, it is however almost equal to the volume of passengers recorded in January 2020 and February 2020 before the pandemic in Europe. Bank of Valletta plc rose 1.1% to € 0.88 on seven transactions totaling 30,403 shares. RS2 Software plc ordinary shares gained 1.2% to € 1.75 on negligible volumes. Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 2.4% to € 0.80 on two trades totaling 1,882 shares. Trident Estates plc was down 1.3% to € 1.55 as 5,000 shares changed hands. A single transaction of 1,500 shares left Malta Properties Company plc’s share price at € 0.57. Last week, MPC announced that it had reached an agreement to sell the Birkirkara Old Exchange for 8 million euros. The agreement is valid for a period of twelve months. The RF MGS index fell 0.20% to 1,081.115 points. Today, Malta’s National Statistics Office released the annual inflation rate for September which reached 0.7%, down from 0.4% the month before, with the main pressure on prices coming from food and soft drink. Elsewhere, the US economy created fewer jobs than expected in September. However, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since March 2020 to 4.8% from 5.2% the previous month. The decline in the size of the US workforce calls into question the possibility of a decision by the Federal Reserve to reduce its monetary support before the end of the year. Today, Hili Properties plc published a presentation regarding the proposed issue of 185,185,185 new shares at € 0.27 each with a total value of € 50 million. The company is awaiting approval of its prospectus relating to this initial public offering by October 25. www.rizzofarrugia.com Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support us

