Business
Elon Musk decides now is the time to force his employees to move to Texas
In the year of our Lord 2021, millions of people see Texas as an uninhabitable hell that they would die in rather than set foot in. In addition to having to worry, at any time, of falling on Ted cruz, living in the Lone Star State today means having to face a foolish law that allow people carrying a firearm without a license, training or background check; widespread suppression of voters; a governor who wants the pandemic to never end; a barbaric law that prohibits abortion at six weeks without exception for rape or incest; and a government that defends forcing pregnant women to travel out of state to exercise their right to choose, claiming it has been good for business. (Yes, SB8 was temporarily blocked later.) In summary, people currently living in Texas are definitely considering running away, and people living elsewhere are thanking their lucky stars.
Then there is Elon Musk. One of the richest people in the world, with a net value of about $ 200 billion, Musk personally moved from California to Texas last year in part because he didn’t like local authorities to take the coronavirus seriously. (Calling for restrictions implemented to prevent people from dying fascists, a week after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, he predicted that there would be nearly zero new cases in the United States by the end of April 2020. Later, he violated lockdown orders and reopened its California plant, where hundreds of new cases of COVID followed.) And now, because when you’re rich you don’t have to worry about anyone but yourself, he decided to make Tesla employees moving to texas too. By the daily beast:
Last month, the governor of Texas Greg Abbottthe same one who said his rape law without exception is fine because he will magically get rid of all rapistsRecount CNBC that he frequently talks to Musk, who had to leave California because of his social policies, adding that Elon constantly tells me that he likes the social policies of the state of Texas. In response, Musk tweeted: In general, I think government should rarely impose its will on the people, and in doing so should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. Having said that, I would prefer to stay out of politics. Which might be a nice statement for people who don’t care about the right of pregnant women to do whatever they want with their bodies, but for everyone, I’d rather not be lumped together with anti-abortion drugs. rabid, but not so much that I won’t happily relocate to a state that has just enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the country. As a Georgetown teacher Don Moynihan noted at the time:
As for SB8, Wednesday night, the U.S. District JudgeRobert pitman temporarily suspended the law. But most suppliers are still too scared to defy the ban, as they can be prosecuted retroactively up to four years after completing the medical procedure if the injunction is lifted. Meanwhile, Texas has indicated it will appeal Pitmans’ decision to the 5th Circuit, widely regarded as one of the most conservative courts of appeal in the country. So you can probably guess how it’s going to turn out, which apparently is good with Musk, who prefers[s] stay out of politics.
In other Musk news on Monday, a federal jury awarded $ 136.9 million to a former Tesla entrepreneur, who claimed to have been the victim of racism at Tesla. The jury knew it wasn’t just for me; this verdict is for everyone who works at Tesla, Owen Diaz Recount the daily beast. It’s their way of warning Elon Musk.
More great stories from Vanity Show
How the murder of Sarah Everards exposed the flaws of feminism
Trump could be accused of trying to overturn Georgia election
Congressman Adam Schiff describes January 6 from the floor of the House
Surprise: Ivankas to blame for Trump’s disastrous speech on COVID
Inside a father’s desperate quest to pursue the Jurez Cartel
Democrats last, best hope may be Coron Lamb
Cori Bush is ready to talk about her abortion
Jared and Ivanka think they’re the Duke and Duchess of South Florida
From the archives: Vicious rivalries Who brought down the Gucci dynasty
Not a subscriber? To rejoin Vanity Show to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archives now.
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/10/elon-musk-move-to-texas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]