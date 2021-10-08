Elon Musk decides now is the time to force his employees to move to Texas

In the year of our Lord 2021, millions of people see Texas as an uninhabitable hell that they would die in rather than set foot in. In addition to having to worry, at any time, of falling on Ted cruz, living in the Lone Star State today means having to face a foolish law that allow people carrying a firearm without a license, training or background check; widespread suppression of voters; a governor who wants the pandemic to never end; a barbaric law that prohibits abortion at six weeks without exception for rape or incest; and a government that defends forcing pregnant women to travel out of state to exercise their right to choose, claiming it has been good for business. (Yes, SB8 was temporarily blocked later.) In summary, people currently living in Texas are definitely considering running away, and people living elsewhere are thanking their lucky stars.

Then there is Elon Musk. One of the richest people in the world, with a net value of about $ 200 billion, Musk personally moved from California to Texas last year in part because he didn’t like local authorities to take the coronavirus seriously. (Calling for restrictions implemented to prevent people from dying fascists, a week after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, he predicted that there would be nearly zero new cases in the United States by the end of April 2020. Later, he violated lockdown orders and reopened its California plant, where hundreds of new cases of COVID followed.) And now, because when you’re rich you don’t have to worry about anyone but yourself, he decided to make Tesla employees moving to texas too. By the daily beast:

Elon Muskan announced at a shareholders meeting Thursday that Tesla would be moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas, weeks after the governor boasted that the billionaire liked the state’s social policies. Texas passed a new restrictive abortion law last month that bans the procedure for pregnancies over six weeks and allows individuals to sue anyone who helps provide one. In reaction to the law, another billionaire, Salesforces Marc Benioff, publicly offered to relocate all Texas employees concerned about access to reproductive care. Musk went in the opposite direction. I am delighted to announce the relocation of our headquarters to Austin, Texas, said the richest person in the world at the shareholders meeting. The electric car maker is currently headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Tesla has already established a factory in Austin, and much of the business of Musks’ other main company, SpaceX, also takes place in the Lone Star State.

Last month, the governor of Texas Greg Abbottthe same one who said his rape law without exception is fine because he will magically get rid of all rapistsRecount CNBC that he frequently talks to Musk, who had to leave California because of his social policies, adding that Elon constantly tells me that he likes the social policies of the state of Texas. In response, Musk tweeted: In general, I think government should rarely impose its will on the people, and in doing so should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. Having said that, I would prefer to stay out of politics. Which might be a nice statement for people who don’t care about the right of pregnant women to do whatever they want with their bodies, but for everyone, I’d rather not be lumped together with anti-abortion drugs. rabid, but not so much that I won’t happily relocate to a state that has just enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the country. As a Georgetown teacher Don Moynihan noted at the time:

As for SB8, Wednesday night, the U.S. District JudgeRobert pitman temporarily suspended the law. But most suppliers are still too scared to defy the ban, as they can be prosecuted retroactively up to four years after completing the medical procedure if the injunction is lifted. Meanwhile, Texas has indicated it will appeal Pitmans’ decision to the 5th Circuit, widely regarded as one of the most conservative courts of appeal in the country. So you can probably guess how it’s going to turn out, which apparently is good with Musk, who prefers[s] stay out of politics.

In other Musk news on Monday, a federal jury awarded $ 136.9 million to a former Tesla entrepreneur, who claimed to have been the victim of racism at Tesla. The jury knew it wasn’t just for me; this verdict is for everyone who works at Tesla, Owen Diaz Recount the daily beast. It’s their way of warning Elon Musk.

