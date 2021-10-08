Business
How AT & T’s money boosted far-right fortunes One America News Network
One America News Network, a far-right television station that continues to support false claims about the 2020 election and has promoted ineffective COVID-19 treatments, has received a big boost from the giant, according to a new investigation. telecommunications and media AT&T based in Dallas. .
John shiffman recently reported for Reuters about OANN, including its links to AT&T.
Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below to learn more about how payments from the DirecTV satellite network, formerly part of AT&T, provide most of OANN’s revenue, and how the owners of the channel believe AT&T encouraged the creation of OANN.
This transcript has been edited slightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Tell us a bit about OANN for those who haven’t seen it. What is it exactly and who is behind it?
John Shiffman: One America News Network is a television network that started in 2013, but it didn’t really become known as a conservative network until 2015, when it started broadcasting everything. [former President Donald Trump’s] speeches and rallies live. He ended up signing a deal with AT&T, which at the time owned and still owns, to some extent, DirecTV in April 2017, right after Trump’s inauguration. And they have become the primary provider of conspiracy theories, both on COVID-19 and the 2020 presidential election results.
Could you say a little more about the AT&T connection? Is it just that AT&T is carrying this network, or is there something more?
When I started to search the One America News Network, I started browsing the court documents and found that, based on court documents and affidavits from Robert and Charles Herring, who are the owners from One America News, that they were speaking with executives at AT&T and considering adding a news station, or maybe a boxing station. And they said AT&T executives told them that a conservative network was needed, that they needed it to counter what they said were more liberal stations. And that’s how they said in several affidavits, depositions, court records that AT&T suggested this and [that] they created One America News.
You’ve spoken to some people who say AT&T is to OANN what the late Roger Ailes was to the growth of Fox News. What do they mean by that? Is AT&T directing its coverage on OANN?
AT&T is pretty clear on this, what AT&T is doing is they paid tens of millions of dollars between 2017 and today. It is normal for you to pay for a network. That is what the cable companies and the satellite companies do. You pay a fee to broadcast various networks CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, ESPN. They all paid fees through the cable and satellite companies. But what’s unusual here is that OANN executives say AT&T executives are the inspiration for this.
But the other unusual thing is what I found in some of the forensic testimony from the OANN accountant. 90% of its income comes from the AT&T agreement. OANN is struggling to get on other operators, other satellite networks. And their attorney said in court testimony that at some point last year if OANN lost its deal with DirecTV / AT&T, it would shut down tomorrow.
You write that at one point AT&T even considered buying the network. When was it and what happened?
In 2013 and 2014, AT&T considered purchasing a 5% stake in the network making it the parent company of two networks, [OANN and] one called AWE, a lifestyle network, but it’s very, very obscure. And AT&T executives flew from Dallas to San Diego. They did their due diligence. There have been meetings. They discussed it. In the end, they decided to strike a regular deal instead of AT&T taking a stake in the network and broadcasting the programs. AT&T simply paid the fees, which run into millions of dollars each year.
Has AT&T responded to your report?
They have. We obviously spoke with AT&T before and before the release and we know they said: Look, we don’t control the content that we have. We try to offer a wide variety of content to our consumers. They have rejected the idea that they are funding OANN and say they are paying a fee to transport OANN. But in the end, these fees represent 90% of the OANN budget, according to the accountant’s testimony.
