Legal hiring is a bright spot in latest US employment report





Legal sector created 4,300 jobs in September

Legal Sector Growth Has Outpaced Overall U.S. Job Gains (Reuters) – Employment in the legal sector continued to climb in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, approaching pre-pandemic levels even as overall employment growth in the country has drastically dropped. The legal sector added 4,300 jobs last month, bringing the preliminary and seasonally adjusted total to 1,145,600 law-related jobs, according to BLS figures. After hitting an all-time high of 1,165,300 jobs in February 2020, legal services employment in the United States fell to an almost 20-year low at 1,092,100 in April 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit hit the economy and triggered layoffs at law firms and other legal employers. Since then, aside from slight drops in December 2020 and March, the numbers have increased. Growth in the legal sector outpaced overall employment growth for the month in the United States, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 194,000 jobs, the smallest gain since December 2020 and down from 366,000 jobs created in August. The Ministry of Labor’s closely watched employment report also showed the unemployment rate fell to an 18-month low of 4.8% as many workers left the labor market. Last month, the legal sector saw the total number of jobs increase by 0.38%, while non-farm employment remained stable with a growth rate of 0.13%, reaching 147,553,000. However, the The picture has changed with regard to growth since the start of the year: since January, legal jobs have increased by 2%, compared to an increase of 3.37% for total non-farm employment, according to BLS data. According to Phil Flora, vice president of sales and marketing at legal intelligence firm Leopard Solutions, law firms are hiring both because of layoffs they made during the pandemic and because of poaching by others cabinets. “Companies that we haven’t traditionally, never really seen doing sideways hiring have posted jobs and looked for growth opportunities through laterals and mergers and everything,” he said. At the end of July, Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at more than 1,000 global law firms and nearly two dozen Fortune 500 companies, reported a record 10,000 job postings for legal professionals. . According to Flora, net vacancies have increased by another 1,000 in the past three months, with steady growth every month. “I wouldn’t be surprised if our number increases by another 1,000 by the end of the year,” he said. Read more: Fewer school jobs, labor shortages restrict US employment in September Legal sector workforce fell 5.5% in April to lowest level in nearly 20 years Xiumei Dong Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on the strategy and growth of law firms, in-house legal counsel and the Washington, DC legal market. Contact her at [email protected]

