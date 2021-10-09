Nuvei announces the closing of a US $ 424,833,000 initial public offering in the United States

The underwriters fully exercise the over-allotment option

MONTRAL, October 8, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEI) TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of successful brands, today announced the closing of its equity offering with the right to vote in the United States and Canada, representing the initial public offering of Nuvei in United States (the “Offer”). Nuvei issued a total of 3,450,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company, including 450,000 subordinate voting shares following the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The subordinate voting shares were offered at a price of US $ 123.14 per subordinate voting share, for total gross proceeds to Nuvei of US $ 424,833,000.

Nuvei will voluntarily withdraw its US dollar listing “NVEI.U” from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). The delisting is expected to be effective after the close of business on or around October 13, 2021. Nuvei’s subordinate voting shares began trading in US dollars on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will continue to trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol “NVEI” in both cases.

Nuvei plans to use the net proceeds from the placement primarily to strengthen the financial position of the company and enable it to pursue its growth strategies.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as bookkeepers of the offering and Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cowen and Company, LLC, Keefe , Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company, Guillaume Blair, National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank were also acting as underwriters for the offering.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualifying under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT NUVEI

We are Nuvei (NASDAQ: MEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of successful brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through integration that takes them further, faster. By combining payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless checkout and payment capabilities, connecting merchants to their customers in over 200 markets around the world, with local acquisition in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies, and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can take advantage of any payment opportunity that comes their way. Our goal is to make our world a local market.

ATTENTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and by the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding use of the proceeds of the Offer. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and expressions such as “may”, “could”, “expect”, “intend to”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”. “,” Foresee “,” believe “,” to his knowledge “,” could “,” conceive “,” foresee “,” objective “,” hope “,” intend “,” probable “,” predict ” , “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to hypotheses, well that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information.These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to r, those described in the “Risk factors” sections of the Company’s annual information form filed on March 17, 2021 and the (final) prospectus supplement dated October 5, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on what management considers reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information as actual results may differ from forward-looking information. Unless otherwise indicated or the context indicates to the contrary, forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or modify such forward-looking information, whether or due to new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

