Learn CW Investment Corporation Announces Price of $ 200 Million Initial Public Offering | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 8, 2021– Learn CW Investment Corporation (NYSE: LCW) (Learn CW or the company) today announced the price of its initial public offering (IPO) of 20,000,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit. Units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the symbol LCW.U from October 8, 2021. Each unit issued in connection with the IPO consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one-half redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A common shares and warrants of the Company are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols LCW and LCW.WS, respectively. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offer is expected to close on or around October 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Evercore Group ISI acts as the only accounting manager of the offer. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on October 7, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting Evercore Group LLC, 55 East 52nd Street, Ste 35, New York, New York 10055; email: [email protected] Copies of the registration statement can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Learn CW Investment Corporation Learn CW Investment Corporation is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. https://www.learncwinvestmentcorp.com/ Forward-looking statements This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to many conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company registration statement, as amended from time to time. to other, and the prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements include the successful completion of the Company’s initial public offering or the exercise of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based on. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005394/en/ CONTACT: Media inquiries: Charlotte jerbic [email protected] + 1-424-324-2990 KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Learn CW Investment Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/10/2021 11:48 a.m. / DISC: 08/10/2021 11:48 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005394/en

