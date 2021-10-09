Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 8, 2021– Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the proposed initial public offering of its shares ordinary. CMTG intends to apply to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CMTG. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offer is subject to market conditions, and there can be no guarantee as to whether or when the offer can be made, or as to the size or actual conditions of the offer. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are acting as joint lead bookkeepers for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company also act as bookkeepers. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, can be obtained from any of the following sources: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; Where

JP Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on providing senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major US markets. CMTG is managed and advised externally by Claros REIT Management LP, a subsidiary of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies. , LP Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to CMTG’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing, may be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of Article 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CMTG intends that all such forward-looking statements be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in such laws. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by CMTG’s use of forward-looking terminology such as can, will, expect, intend, anticipate, estimate, believe, continue, seek, goal, goal, strategy, plan , focus, priority, should, could, potential, possible, looking to the future, optimistic, or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, these statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the performance of CMTG in future periods. Except as required by law, CMTG assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005568/en/ CONTACT: Investor Relations: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Mr. Huynh 212-484-0090 [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMERCIAL BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE FINANCING CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE REIT BANKING SOURCE: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/10/2021 4:32 PM / DISC: 08/10/2021 4:32 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005568/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/claros-mortgage-trust-inc-announces-filing-of-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering/article_668b5392-a702-5c1e-87fb-a218896f5c68.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos