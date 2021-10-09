Business
NL’s passport system for vaccines goes into effect on October 22
The province officially launched the NLVaxPass and NLVaxVerify applications for the vaccination passport.
In two weeks from today, the vaccination passport system will come into full effect, preventing unvaccinated people from attending non-essential businesses and events, but many are wondering what that will mean for employees at those businesses.
Prime Minister Andrew Furey spoke to unvaccinated employees working in companies where they are now required. He hopes that “forward-looking companies” and their employees promote vaccines and that such situations should be limited.
He says that for employees who are not vaccinated, there will be a grace period until December 1, which he says is similar to what will be announced next week for public employees.
Meanwhile, as vaccine passports rolled out, some companies have expressed concerns that their frontline workers are in charge of law enforcement.
Digital Government and Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley said the app would show each person if they meet public health criteria, hopefully reducing the number of people trying to get into businesses.
Furey says they recognize the anxiety the system can cause for frontline workers.
Will the system be a little disruptive? The Prime Minister says yes. Furey says everything is disruptive right now and he’s confident the system will work.
AnnMarie Boudreau, from @stjohnsbot , asks that people not be dissuaded from buying locally with these new measures @VOCMNEWS pic.twitter.com/0DmDX26wx9
– Richard Duggan (@RDugganVOCM) October 7, 2021
The provincial government says the identification requirements that accompany the vaccination passport are relatively flexible.
To access a business, a person must also present some ID to confirm that the QR code belongs to them.
For children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, an MCP card or a birth certificate will suffice.
Prime Minister Andrew Furey said the original copies would not be needed either. Children can use a picture or photo copy of the document.
For adults, photo ID is required. But, as Digital Government and NL Service Minister Sarah Stoodley explains, those requirements are flexible as well.
She says an expired ID is acceptable as they only use it to make sure a person’s name and photo match.
According to Stoodley, adults who do not have any kind of photo ID are encouraged to contact the department and arrangements will be made for them to obtain one.
The province is urging people to treat their personal QR codes for the vaccination passport the same as they would for any other personal information and to keep it as private as possible.
The government launched the NLVaxPass and NLVaxVerify applications for use with documents.
They urge that codes not be shared and say only official government apps should be used to store and read codes.
These apps, they say, are secure and personal information is not downloaded or sent anywhere.
However, the concern comes from all the other applications capable of reading codes.
Digital Government and NL Service Minister Sarah Stoodley explains that passport QR codes are very sophisticated and contain a province-specific key that protects the information.
She says malicious apps shouldn’t be able to read codes, but to be safe people shouldn’t share them and businesses should only use the government app to read them.
Here’s how to get your QR code. There will also be a phone number available for those who do not have access to a printer to have their code mailed to them.@VOCMNEWS pic.twitter.com/LRsgdrOjHC
– Richard Duggan (@RDugganVOCM) October 7, 2021
To obtain a QR code to prove vaccination, residents can download the application, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Portal Where MyGovNL.
Those without access to the technology can call 1-833-951-3859 to request a printed copy, or visit a public library.
Sources
2/ https://vocm.com/2021/10/08/nls-vaccine-passport-system/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
