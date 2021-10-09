The shares of the intercontinental stock exchange could rise. ICE seems ready to buy back shares.

Text size





These reports, extracted and edited by Barrons, were recently published by investment and research firms. The reports are a sample of analysts’ thinking; they should not be taken as Barrons’ views or recommendations. Some of the reporters have provided, or hope to provide, investment banking or other services to the companies analyzed.

Intercontinental exchange



ICE-NYSE

Overweight Price $ 114.70 on October 4

through

JP Morgan



The ICE share price underperformed in 2021. However, we see ICE on the verge of repurchasing its shares for the first time since announcing the acquisition of Ellie Mae in August 2020. We believe that ICE has deleveraged enough to begin repurchasing shares in the fourth quarter and will initially divide its significant cash flow between repurchase of shares and deleveraging. ICE stock has outperformed in the past when it actively repurchases its shares. In addition, we see a good performance from the ICE business, with solid revenue growth from energy trading, in particular, and with further upside potential, if the best levels of activity seen more recently persist. ICE’s data growth is strong at 5% to 6%, and we see the potentially surprising organic growth potential of ICE’s mortgage business on the upside, despite weaker refinancing activity. We maintain our overweight rating and our price target of $ 139.





Chesapeake Energy



CHK-Nasdaq

To buy Price $ 66.92 on October 5

through





UBS



We are launching the Chesapeake Energy hedge with a buy rating and a price target of $ 88. Chesapeake came out of its reorganization with a healthy balance sheet. With the recent acquisition of





Vine energy

,

Chesapeake Energy has added to its full inventory of Level 1 assets in its major natural gas fields. Following its reorganization and the acquisition of Vine, Chesapeake Energy will offer: 1) low financial leverage, 2) quality acreage, 3) sustainable free cash flow with increasing returns of capital to shareholders, 4) a strategic option on crude thanks to higher prices and / or monetization, and 5) an attractive valuation.





Managed Brand Holdings



DRVN-Nasdaq

To buyPrice $ 28.77 on October 5

by Stifel

Pushed [a provider of automotive services] Carried out several value-creating activities after the second quarter, including the acquisition of approximately 30 express car wash sites, the acceleration of its Take 5 Car Wash rebranding test and the completion of the news show senior fixed rate bonds. As a result, we have updated our model to reflect these activities. We have lowered our earnings per share estimate for the year to reflect the additional interest expense, but we would not be surprised if the company used the excess revenue and / or its cash to pursue accretive acquisitions or to expand its business. basic car wash or other segment. The demonstrated and motivated ability to make accretive acquisitions has been a fundamental principle of our investment thesis and a source of the increase in EBITDA. Target price: $ 40.





ConocoPhillips



COP-NYSE

Overweight Price $ 71.73 on October 6

through





Wells fargo



We adjust the estimates for updated commodity prices and minor adjustments to the production and operating expense estimates. Our new / old EPS 2021, 2022, and 2023 estimates are $ 5.37 // $ 4.55, $ 5.31 / $ 4.11, and $ 5.06 / $ 5.05. We are increasing our price target to $ 82 from $ 72. Our updated price target is based on five times our 2023 Ebitda forecast and was previously based on 4.5 times our 2023 Ebitda forecast. In our view, ConocoPhillips’ shareholder-friendly cash flow initiatives; yield-oriented approach, which promotes modest and steady production growth; and the recent acquisition of Permian separate ConocoPhillips from the pack.





Global wrestling entertainment



WWE-NYSE

To buy Price $ 58,234 on October 8

by Benchmark

We have raised our fiscal performance expectations for the third quarter and now expect World Wrestling Entertainment to deliver results above consensus. We are encouraged by the return of the live events tour that began on July 16 and pent-up demand which has increased ticket and merchandise sales, as well as TV ratings. We raised our revenue and profit expectations for live events in the third fiscal quarter and increased our margin assumptions for the media segment. WWE’s stock price is 11% below pre-pandemic levels, while the consensus for FY2022 operating income before depreciation and amortization is $ 359 million, compared to $ 180 million for fiscal year 2019 or before the pandemic. We expect WWE’s share price to close the gap.

Target price: $ 68.





Pinnacle of the Western Capital



PNW-NYSE

To sell Price $ 74.18 on October 7

by Guggenheim

We are downgrading Pinnacle West Capital two notches, to sell instead of buy. This negative revision in our thesis represents a call for a fundamental deterioration forward; a negative earnings review appeal; an incremental call for worsening equity / balance sheet; an appeal that reflects the state of Arizona being the most value-destroying state in the country, including within our more than 40 covered utilities; and finally, a call for evaluation, because the beneficiary power of public services for 2022-2023, all other things being equal, indicates that a public service has gone from a name at a reduced price to a name that is now overpriced. Target price: $ 58.

