Sonendo, Inc.Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering





LAGUNA HILLS, California, October 08, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave system, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC ”) Of the United States regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Offer is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that or when the Offer may be made, or as to the size or actual conditions of the Offer. Sonendo intends to apply for listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SONX”. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers of the books and as representatives of the proposed offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. is also acting as book manager for the proposed offering. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, can be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn .: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn .: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected] A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been publicly filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The story continues About Sonendo, Inc. Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on protecting teeth against tooth decay, the world’s most common chronic disease. Sonendo has developed the GentleWave System, an innovative technological platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting microscopic spaces inside teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system uses a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedural fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system during a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical advantages of the GentleWave System over conventional root canal treatment methods include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high healing rates, and rapid and minimal or no postoperative pain. . In addition, the GentleWave system can improve the workflow and economy of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions designed to simplify practice workflow. The TDO software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reports and CBCT imaging, and provides integrated communication with the GentleWave system. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include the risk factors disclosed in the registration statement on the S-1 form regarding the project offers, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Sonendos’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, Sonendo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise such forward-looking statements, whatsoever. either as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005538/en/ Contacts Investor contact:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

[email protected]

