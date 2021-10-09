market: how to beat the average return of the broad market over time?





Stock prices are determined in the market. Each exchange creates larger indices that reflect the evolution of a market. If you look at the constituents of a larger index, say Nifty, you’ll find that sometimes one or two stocks alone push the index up or down. In stocks, certain sections of the market almost regularly do a great job of fortune for investors. If you want to beat the stock market average over time, one way to do it is to invest in the best areas of the market. Some sectors perform better than others. So if the market goes up, investors should buy stocks in the best performing sectors. There are always secular themes that will outperform larger indices regardless of market conditions. So, as an investor, you have to look at sector indices and their performance. Stock exchanges also create sector indices to reflect the evolution of a particular sector. By looking at sector indices over different time periods like a week, month, three months or year to date, one can assess which ones are outperforming and which are underperforming. After examining which sectors are flying, the next job is to examine its components to determine which stocks are performing best. This exercise would draw up a list of effective actions. One can then use technical or fundamental analysis on that set of stocks to lay the foundation for a trading or investment strategy. Although economies have suffered greatly due to the Covid pandemic, markets continue to reach new highs. While most sectors have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 disruption, most have made a comeback. An investor who has invested in the larger market index in the past year must have made decent returns. However, if he had invested in a specific sector such as metals, IT, etc., he would have made disproportionate gains. For any investor with clear goals and an essential understanding of the sectors, the 2021 Calendar has brought many new opportunities.

In addition, one should always opt for sector rotation, which is a commonly used financial strategy. It helps reduce the risk of high exposure to one sector, while minimizing exposure to other sectors. You have to look for good companies in a sector that can do well in the long term. Just because a sector is moving up does not mean that all stocks in that sector will perform well. Investors should look for companies that have a decent financial position and are preferable as market leaders. Management advice for businesses can provide insight into the outlook for various industries. By analyzing multiple time periods, we can select the hottest areas that are not only performing well at the moment, but also showing strength over a longer period. Sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and financial services have been long-term creators of value and wealth. You have to build a portfolio aligned with such investment strategies.

