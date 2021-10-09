Gensource Potash announces private placement of convertible debentures

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, October 08, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Gensource Potash Corporation (“Gensource” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on the sustainable production of potash, today announced its intention to undertake an offering of non-middleman private placement (the “Offer”) of up to $ 2,000,000 principal amount of 5% convertible unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the “Debentures”).

The net proceeds received by Gensource from the Offer are intended to be used to meet regulatory capital requirements for its previously announced intention to request listing of its common shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum from the date of issue, payable in arrears on the maturity date of the Debentures, which will be June 30, 2023 (the “Maturity Date”). The principal amount of each debenture will be convertible, without additional consideration, into common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at the option of the holder at any time before the earlier of the following dates: (i) the close of business on the date of ‘maturity and (ii) the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for the redemption of the debentures, at a conversion price equal to $ 0.34 per common share, a premium of 20% over the current market price .

The Company has been advised by a number of its insiders, including all of its directors, that they intend to subscribe for Debentures in connection with the Offering. The participation of these persons in the Offer is considered a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Protection of holders of minority securities in special transactions (“MI 61-101”). In accordance with NI 61-101, the Company is not required to obtain a formal evaluation or a minority approval of the Offer due to the fact that it can rely on an exemption from the requirements contained in NI 61- 101, namely that the fair market value of the Offer does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is illegal. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States. or to persons of the United States unless they are registered or exempt from it. .

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and is on its way to becoming the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small-scale, green approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates according to a business plan which has two key elements: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating the risk on the market side; and (2) technical innovation that will enable a small and economical potash production facility that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, does not produce salt residue, thereby eliminating the risk of decommissioning and requiring no surface brine pools, eliminating the biggest and most negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Gensource’s expectations included in this press release. This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements”, which can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “believes”, “expects”, “expects”, “believes”, “may “,” “Could”, “would”, “will” or “will”. These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource does not provide any assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations.

Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements regarding Gensource’s future plans, objectives or goals that Gensource or management expects a condition or reported result to occur, including the Offer. . Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements for many reasons such as: failure to complete the Offer; failure to fund the Tugaske project or other projects on economic terms or not at all; the failure to enter into a definitive joint venture agreement with one party and to advance and finance the Tugaske project; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; the ability to find and source direct debit agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other legal, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in the context of Gensources’ activities; an inability to predict and counter the effects of COVID-19 on Gensource’s business, including, but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on commodity prices, capital market conditions, restriction of labor and international travel and supply chains; failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other matters discussed in this press release and in documents filed with securities regulatory authorities. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Gensources’ forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be carefully considered, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources’ forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

