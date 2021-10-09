GGM Announces Update to October 2021 Distribution Payout Date

NEW YORK, 08 Oct 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM or the Fund) today announced an updated payout date for its previously declared distribution in October 2021. The table below summarizes the updated distribution schedule for the Fund. GGM’s October distribution will be a cash-only distribution.

The following dates apply to the distribution of the GGM: Registration Date October 15, 2021 Ex-dividend date October 14, 2021 Payment date (updated) 20 October 2021

Distribution schedule NYSE

Teleprinter Name of closed-end fund Distribution

Per share Change from previous distribution Frequency GGM Credit Guggenheim

Allocation Fund $ 0.1813 Monthly

As previously announced on August 24, 2021, GGM shareholders approved a merger of the Fund with and into Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to become effective with the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Part of this distribution is estimated to be return of capital rather than income. The final determination of the character of the distributions will be made at the end of the year. The section 19 (a) notice referenced below provides more information and can be viewed at www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

Past performances are not representative of future performances. As of the date of this announcement, the fund’s sources of distribution are estimates. Distributions may be made from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, or return of capital. Unless stated otherwise, the above distribution should not include a return of capital. If a distribution consists of anything other than ordinary income, a section 19 (a) notice detailing the intended source (s) of the distribution will be made available. The notice provided for in Article 19 (a) will be published on a website of the Fund and at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation so that brokers can distribute such notices to Shareholders of the Fund. Section 19 (a) notices are provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of the year. This information is not legal or tax advice. Consult a professional regarding your specific legal or tax questions.

The story continues

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (Guggenheim), with more than $ 255 billion* in assets under management through bond, equity and alternative strategies. We focus on the risk and return needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers and high net worth investors . Our more than 275 investment professionals conduct rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and under-tracked. This approach to investment management has enabled us to offer innovative strategies offering diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (GFIA) and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (GPIM). GFIA acts as an investment advisor for GGM. GPIM acts as GGM investment sub-advisor.

* Assets under management are at June 30, 2021 and include a leverage effect of $ 16.3 billion. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management companies of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

This information does not represent an offer to sell securities of the Fund and does not solicit an offer to buy securities of the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. There are operating costs and expenses associated with investing in the Fund. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate depending on the value of the underlying securities. It’s important to note that closed-end funds trade at market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade for less than their net asset value. Past performances are not representative of future performances. An investment in closed-end funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount you invest. Certain general risks and considerations associated with investing in a closed-end fund may include: investment and market risk; Lower quality securities risk; Risk associated with equity securities; Foreign securities risk; Interest rate risk; Risk of illiquidity; Derivative risk; Management risk; Anti-takeover provisions; Risk of market disruption and risk of leverage. See www.uggenheiminvestments.com/cef for a detailed discussion of specific Fund risks.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, fees and expenses of any investment before investing. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999. # 49911

Analyst requests

William T. Korver

800-345-7999

[email protected]

Not insured by FDIC | No bank guarantee | May lose value

FINRA / SIPC member (10/21) . # 49911