TDCX Headquarters in Singapore. TDCX



Meet the world’s newest call center billionaire. Laurent Junique is quite a globetrotter: he is of French nationality, his company is based in Singapore and he comes from listed that company, TDCX Inc., traded on the New York Stock Exchange last week.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

Junique, 55-year-old founder and CEO of TDCX, has also just joined the ranks of billionaires: Juniques 87% of the company’s capital is now worth $ 3 billion, thanks to a 34% increase in TDCX shares since the inception on the stock market on Oct. 1, an offer that raised nearly $ 350 million for the company.

Launched in 1995 in Singapore as Teledirect, an outsourced call center that handled calls, emails and faxes for a variety of customers, the company renamed as TDCX in 2019 to reflect its expansion into a range of services including content moderation, marketing and e-commerce support. (CX is the abbreviation for customer experience in the customer service industry.) TDCX reported net profit of $ 64 million on sales of $ 323 million in 2020, an improvement over the profit of $ 54 million and revenues of $ 242 million recorded in 2019. This growth is due in part to a Greater use of the services offered by TDCX, including tools that help companies improve the performance of employees working from home. Still, TDCX is heavily dependent on two customers, Facebook and Airbnb, who collectively accounted for 62% of sales in 2020.

Our successful ranking reflects the world-class business we’ve built and our position as a go-to partner for transformative digital customer experience services, Junique said in a statement. declaration on the day of the IPO. We are grateful for the support of our customers, many of whom are global technology companies fueling the growth of the digital economy.

Junique is the second call center billionaire that Forbes has tracked. The first, Kenneth Tuchman, founded TTEC Holdings (formerly TeleTech), based in Englewood, Colorado, in 1982; To almost The $ 2 billion company had about six times TDCX’s revenue last year. Tuchman first became a billionaire in 2007. Several Indian billionaires, including HCL Technologies co-founder Shiv Nadar and former Wipros chairman Azim Premji, offer call centers as part of their businesses’ services.

Junique will maintain an iron grip on TDCX as a public company, controlling all of the company’s Class B shares, which represent over 86% of the company’s capital and 98.5% of the voting rights. He owns these shares through Transformative Investments Pte Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based company that is wholly owned according to public documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by a trust established for the benefit of Junique and his family. While its head office is in Singapore, TDCX has also been incorporated in the Cayman Islands since April 2020; prior to the IPO, the company was controlled by Junique through a Cayman-based holding company. A spokesperson for TDCX declined to comment.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

Before launching TDCX at the age of 29 in 1995, the French native got his start in advertising at the Paris advertising college and in business administration at the neighboring international business administration school. , graduated in 1989. After spending two years at the consumer goods giant Unilever, Junique, who has concocted business ideas since his childhood, including a glass recycling proposal he made at the age of 13 decided he wanted a more international career, but struggled to find a job as a recent graduate with little experience.

Armed with a suitcase and just enough money to fend for himself, he decamped in Singapore in 1995 to try his luck on the other side of the planet. Singapore offered a strategic location as a modern English-speaking city in the heart of growing Southeast Asia, and Junique launched a call center called Teledirect for businesses looking to cut costs and outsource customer service. . Fairly quickly, Junique marked the company’s first major customer, an American credit card company based in Singapore.

Two years later, in 1997, Junique sold a 40% stake in Teledirect to London-based advertising giant WPP for an undisclosed amount. Since then, TDCX has expanded beyond call centers and now has offices in 11 countries on three continents, including locations in China, Japan and India. In 2018, Junique bought out WPP’s 40% stake in the call center business for approximately $ 28 million. Three years of growth later, the company now has a market capitalization of $ 3.5 billion.

With 2020 marking a record year for TDCX, Junique hopes the Covid-induced transition away from the office has made the company’s products more needed by its customers. As consumers increasingly live their lives online, the expectation that things will be done simply, conveniently and on demand will only increase, Junique said in a statement.