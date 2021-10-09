TEDPIX loses 22,000 points on Saturday





TEHRANTEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 22,280 points to 1.465 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week). As reported, more than 6.431 billion securities worth 55.327 billion rials (approximately $ 1.315 billion) were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The first markets index fell 21,540 points and the second markets index fell 28,668 points. TEDPIX rose 3.5% in the last Iranian calendar week. The index closed at 1.488 million points on Wednesday (last working day of the week). Over the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refinery, Iran Khodro Company, Sepid Makian Company and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group have been the most followed. A capital market analyst said transactions on the Tehran Stock Exchange will follow an upward trend in the final months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending March 2022). Based on the forecast, it looks like the stock market will experience a positive trend and be on the rise by the end of this year due to current inflation in the country’s economy, Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA. And another capital market analyst said the Iranian stock market is expected to be stable in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21), IRNA reported. We expect a constant trend of transactions in the market in [the Iranian calendar months of] Aban and Azar (autumn month), and I suggest shareholders invest in high-tech industries, said Salman Nasirzadeh. He underlined the current risks of the stock market and added: “The stock market in the current situation, as well as its positive movements, are associated with risks, now the most important risk that can be imposed on the market is that of decisions. macroeconomic possibilities. “ He highlighted the measures that can help the stock market to follow an uptrend and said: “By creating stability in regulation, transparency of information and increasing the initial public offering in the market, it is possible to change the market trend. Nasirzadeh said that with good knowledge of investing in stock transactions, the capital market can be seen as a positive market in the medium and long term. In July, market analyst Mostafa Safari said transactions in the Iranian stock market would be much better and more reasonable in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year compared to the first half of the year. . Safari believed that reaching a possible deal on the nuclear deal would have a positive impact on the capital market and pave the way for significant market growth. Following the support measures taken by the government, the Iranian stock market is gradually getting back on track and experts believe that the market is regaining the confidence of citizens. MOM

