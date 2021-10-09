Dear Liz: What is the difference between ETFs, mutual funds and index funds?

Reply: Index funds are a type of mutual fund. Mutual funds and ETFs both allow you to buy a diverse mix of investments, but they are structured differently.

Mutual fund stocks are typically valued once a day, based on the value of their underlying assets less liabilities. Investors buy and sell without knowing the exact share price because it is calculated after placing their orders with the mutual fund company. ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, on the other hand, trade all day on the exchanges and can be worth more or less than the underlying investments, depending on demand.

Most mutual funds are actively managed. This means that the underlying investments can change frequently as the fund manager tries to beat the market and outperform a market index or benchmark such as the Standard & Poors 500. All of these exchanges increase the costs of a fund and generally do not result in a return.

In contrast, index mutual funds simply try to match the benchmark of the market. This is called passive management. Fewer transactions lead to lower costs and generally better returns.

Most ETFs are passively managed and have even lower costs than typical index mutual funds. ETFs are the investment of choice for robo-advisers, which offer automated investment management, but they can also be an inexpensive way for individuals to invest. In addition, ETFs do not have the minimum investment minimums which can sometimes be a barrier to starting to invest in mutual funds.

Ask a tax professional before the Roth conversion

Dear Liz: I’m almost 70, still working, and have a decent-sized IRA as well as a 403 (b) that I plan to switch to an IRA when I retire. Because I have a pension and other investments, I don’t think I’ll ever need the IRA and 403 (b) money. Should I convert to Roth now so my children (31 and 28) don’t have to pay taxes when they inherit it? I have the money to cover the taxes for the Roth conversion.

Reply: It would be a generous gesture, but you should consult a tax professional to make sure you fully understand the implications.

As you know, converting a pre-tax retirement account such as an IRA, 401 (k), or 403 (b) to a Roth IRA can generate a large tax bill. Such conversions can push you into a higher tax bracket and, if you are affiliated with Medicare, can increase your premiums as well.

You may want to spread the conversion over several years, converting just enough each year to fill your tax bracket and avoid Medicare surcharges. A tax expert can help you with these calculations.

When to start spousal benefits

Dear Liz: At what age do Social Security benefits end for dependents? My child is 17 and is currently receiving half of my social security amount. When his benefits cease, can I register my inactive spouse to receive half of my benefits?

Reply: A minor child can receive up to half of social security benefits from parents who have reached retirement age. Family allowances usually end when the child turns 18, or until 19 if the child is still a full-time high school student. If your child turns 18 in their final year, for example, benefits will stop when they graduate. If she were 19 in her senior year, benefits would end at that time.

Spousal benefits can start at age 62, but the amount would be permanently reduced if started before full retirement age (which is 67 for people born in 1960 and after). Technically, a spouse does not have to wait until the end of family allowances before submitting a claim, but there is a limit to the total amount a family can receive based on a person’s work record. The amount varies from 150% to 180% of the workers’ full retirement pension.

Part D premiums can vary widely

Dear Liz: When it comes to Medicare, there is another point that I think you need to tell readers, and that is the high cost of Part D prescription drug coverage for people who choose l original health insurance. For example, if you only need a few expensive drugs of level 3 “or more, and associated with the monthly fees, you can easily pay $ 3,000 a year or more. I’m not saying Medicare does The origin is bad, on the contrary, it gives you a lot of freedom of choice in matters of health, but part D is expensive.

Reply: Part D coverage, such as Medigap Supplemental Plans and Medicare Advantage All-in-One Plans, is offered by private insurers. Premiums and Part D coverage can vary widely from one insurer to another. Even with the same insurer, the drugs covered and the way they are covered may change from year to year. That’s why it’s so important to shop every year and be prepared during the open registration (which starts October 15 and ends December 7) to upgrade to a better plan.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is Personal Finance Columnist for NerdWallet. Questions can be directed to him at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the contact form at asklizweston.com.