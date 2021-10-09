TWK Investments listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange





The investment arm of the famous agricultural company TWK TWK Investments Limited became the first official listing on the New Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE). The company, based in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga, is mainly active in its home province and KwaZulu-Natal, but has business interests in various other provinces, as well as in the Kingdom of Eswatini. We are delighted to announce that TWK is the first formal listing on the renowned CTSE, formerly 4 Africa Exchange, said Andr Myburgh, CEO of TWK, in a declaration. The Board of Directors has decided to move the company’s listing from ZAR X to CTSE, as well as to proceed with a secondary listing on the A2X stock exchange, in order to strengthen the liquidity and marketability of the share. This decision was adopted by the shareholders of the company on September 21, 2021. We list 38,951,986 common shares as an IPO at R35 per share, which places a market cap on the company of nearly R1.4 billion. Increase negotiability According to Eddie Fivaz, chief financial officer of TWK, the primary reason for listing CTSE as the primary listing, coupled with a secondary listing on A2X, is that it will likely increase the ability and liquidity to trade in TWK shares. Due to advances in open market access related to CTSE and A2X, the aim is to strategically position the company to attract institutional investors in the near future. Another goal is to improve the company’s ability to raise funds and list both equity and debt on a single major exchange. TWK shareholders with access to the CTSE customer protection fund will benefit from the new listing. TWK says it remains optimistic about South Africa’s agricultural prospects. The interim results for the six-month period ended February 28, 2021, announced on April 7, reflected this optimism. “As the impact of Covid-19 wears off, market circumstances improve, export sales of timber increase and returns on new investments increase, the TWK Group expects a full recovery of lost growth this year. “ READ ALSO: Solving Critical Problems to Ensure Agricultural Growth – BFAP Sign up for Mzansi today: Your daily perspective on agricultural value chain news and events. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodformzansi.co.za/twk-listed-on-the-rebranded-cape-town-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos