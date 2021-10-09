Business
Should you invest in MNC funds?
Foreign markets, overseas vacations and foreign products have always had a certain appeal. First, it is expected to be something new that is currently not available in your country. Second, it is assumed that the quality of the experience or the product will be better than what is available in the domestic market. And, more importantly, is the idea that only a few people can access foreign products and services. All good reasons. Now, let’s extend that to investing in foreign companies that produce such products and services. Wouldn’t they be a great investment opportunity?
How to invest in multinational companies?
Let’s start by defining multinational corporations or multinationals as they popularly called them. Multinational enterprises are companies that operate in their home market as well as in international markets. As they operate in international markets, many multinationals are also listed on the stock exchanges of the countries in which they have significant operations. And this is how you can invest in MNC, that is, by buying their shares listed on your local stock exchange. However, it is well known that investing directly in the stock markets can be a difficult task. As an individual investor, you need to do a lot of research, regularly monitor your investments, and get your behavioral biases under control when making investment decisions. These challenges are magnified when it comes to investing in shares of multinationals, as the level of research required is even higher given their global operations. An ideal alternative is to invest in MNC funds, that is, mutual funds that invest in MNC stocks. MNC funds fall under the category of thematic funds and invest at least 80% of the corpus in MNC shares.
Why invest in multinational funds?
Global Pillars: Multinationals are typically well-established global companies with strong balance sheets, a strong competitive advantage, and excellent research and development (R&D) capabilities. While the global parent company provides multinationals with adequate financial cushion, it also provides access to improved technical know-how and innovative engineering and production processes that enable them to compete against their competitors. Typically, multinationals have been around for a long time and, as a result, have survived multiple market cycles. Their ability to survive these cycles is testament to their resilience. Plus, their experience through market cycles helps them stay ahead of the competition. Another factor contributing to their strength is good management and strong corporate governance practices that are adopted in order to operate in all geographies.
Diversification: Multinationals tend to be the least volatile, and therefore less risky, compared to other thematic mutual funds because these companies are rich in cash and can survive tough times. They operate in several countries and can thus give your portfolio the necessary geographic diversification. In addition, multinationals can be both cyclical and defensive. There are multinationals in several industries such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, IT and engineering and therefore a multinational fund can be well diversified as well.
Wealth Creation: Multinationals are known to be very stable when it comes to generating long-term returns and could be perfectly suited for a long-term investment. If your investment horizon is long term, that is, more than 5 years, the volatility is smoothed out and can potentially improve the risk-adjusted returns of your portfolio.
Investment options available
For an investment seeking to invest in the MNC space, the optimal approach remains to opt for a thematic mutual fund based on the MNCs. Currently, an investor has a choice of four funds to choose from. If you are an investor who is comfortable with the portfolio having a fair share of foreign stocks as part of their portfolio, you may want to consider the MNC Fund of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Here, as of August 2021, the portfolio has 20% exposure to international securities spread across sectors such as computer hardware, software, non-durable consumer goods, and petroleum and petroleum products. In addition, the fund has an outstanding performance history when it comes to the performance of the fund.
In conclusion, MNC funds can be a good addition to your portfolio if you are looking to enhance the risk-adjusted returns of your portfolio through the stability and return-generating potential of MNC stocks.
(CA Jintendra Agarwal of JNV Advisors LLP)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/mutual-fund/mf-news/should-you-invest-in-mnc-funds-11633786173607.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]